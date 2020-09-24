WENATCHEE - The Washington Apple Education Foundation launched a new scholarship resource website last week.
The site, www.scholarshipresources.org, was created to serve the scholarship information needs of college-bound students, their parents and school counselors. It contains information from WAEF’s scholarship training curriculum normally delivered in person by WAEF staff.
At the start of each school year, WAEF staff members make visits to the 45 school districts in the foundation’s service area to deliver information to high school seniors about researching scholarships, avoiding disqualification in the application process and creating applications that stand out. In most years, the foundation provides direct training to more than 4,000 students during school hours.
Work on the new scholarship resources website began in late March. At that time it was unknown whether students would return to the classroom in the fall nor was it known if outside visitors would be welcomed in schools at the start of the new school year.
The scholarship training website uses the curriculum created by WAEF more than 15 years ago. It is based on the review of hundreds of applications annually by foundation scholarship committee volunteers. It’s updated each year.
WAEF staff also has scheduled three webinars for area students and counselors beginning next month. Videos and emails will be sent to counselors monthly with tips to share with students. Several schools in the region have also scheduled virtual training sessions for their students.
Support for the website came from Chelan Fresh, U.S. Bank Foundation and the Yakima Valley Resilience and Response Fund created by the Yakima Valley Community Foundation, Latino Community Foundation and United Way of Central Washington.
