BRIDGEPORT – School employees from several districts were honored last month during the annual Okanogan County Excellence Banquet.
The event was April 24 at Bridgeport High School. The school’s FFA group catered the meal.
A certificated (teaching) employee and a classified (support) employee from each district was honored.
Brewster School District – Marcy Boesel, counselor, certificated; Pete Rios, mechanic, classified.
Bridgeport School District – Adam Corum, vocational agriculture/career and technical education teacher, certificated; Mario Martinez, grounds and maintenance supervisor, certificated.
Methow Valley School District – Don Haley, fourth grade teacher, certificated; Max Thomas, elementary para-educator, classified.
Nespelem School District – Lisa Vaughan, fourth grade teacher, certificated; Denise Hannahs, assistant, classified.
Okanogan School District – Shawn Ingraham, high school math teacher, certificated; Penny Tverberg, elementary para-educator, classified.
Omak School District – Carrie Matthew, special education/life skills, certificated; Sherri Dean-Sporl, custodian, classified.
Pateros School District – Jim Broome, counselor, certificated; Shane Kelly and Darlina Fernandez, para-educators, classified.
Tonasket School District – Jim Huckaby, school psychologist, certificated; Kristi Hutchins, counseling secretary, classified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.