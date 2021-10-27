OKANOGAN - There is a magic to any garden or farm environment – bees buzzing, flowers growing, fruits sweetening in the sunshine and the sense of gratitude when picking a ripe vegetable straight off the vine.
While many have a home garden or farm business, schools across the nation are creating garden classrooms for children.
The movement focuses on an outdoor experience in which children move their bodies while digging in the soil, breathe fresh air to help their minds focus for the day, and learn about the soil, pollination and how plants grow – all part of school science programs. Children also eat nutritious foods they grew with their own two hands.
The first school garden in Okanogan County was established in Winthrop in 2004. Volunteers in the Methow Valley School District created the garden and named it Classroom in Bloom, and eventually obtained non-profit status.
Classroom in Bloom’s mission is to inspire children to grow healthy food and connect with nature. The garden program was established to focus on fresh and healthy food for the school cafeteria, while teaching garden science lessons to students of all ages.
They continue to grow with a production farm area for high school students, a high tunnel to grow hot crops, and a root cellar to store root vegetables that are served to the school cafeteria throughout the winter months.
Several other school gardens have been established in the county, with similar intentions to give students the opportunity to learn outside in nature.
East Omak Elementary School garden was started in 2008. Over the past two years an infusion of fresh energy has transformed it.
During the spring of 2021 students and volunteers finished building raised beds from landscape blocks and made the garden wheelchair accessible. Students from several grade levels, along with numerous volunteers, worked on beautifying the entire garden space and planting a variety of vegetables and native shrubs.
Tonasket school garden was established in 2012 by a group of interested community volunteers and teachers. It was moved from its original location and is now adjacent to the track field, with a seating area for students and a small greenhouse.
The garden became revitalized in recent years with staff support and persistent attention by a garden board of directors. This year the garden yielded a healthy harvest of pumpkins and flowers. The gardeners experimented with worms for building soil health.
Okanogan school garden, also known as Bumblebee Haven, started in 2016 with energy from first grade teacher Jim Anderson. He and his students built three vermicompost windrows to create soil atop former sand dunes.
Over the last two growing seasons, Bumblebee Haven volunteers harvested more than 2,000 pounds of food for the Okanogan Food Bank and gave away more than 600 pumpkins to school children.
Since 2019, the number of school gardens has doubled, thanks to the work of Kim Kogler, an education specialist from the Okanogan Conservation District, and Kim Romain-Bondi, executive director of Classroom in Bloom. The two teamed up and obtained several grants from the National Conservation District, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm to School Program and a Confluence Health community grant to help build school garden programs throughout Okanogan County.
The grants allowed them to contact school districts throughout the county with offers of funding and assistance for garden development, garden curriculum for teachers, and assistance in rebuilding and maintaining gardens for sustainability. During that time the Okanogan County Garden Network was formed.
In 2020, funds were available to hire an Okanogan garden coordinator to help all the schools and garden efforts. Growing enthusiasm from schools, superintendents, volunteers and teachers helped establish four new gardens this last year.
At Brewster Elementary School, students filled eight wooden cherry bins at the edge of the school playground with soil. The third grade students then planted seeds and starts.
They built a small vermicompost windrow and seeded it with around 1,000 red wiggler compost worms. Students harvested greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pumpkins and sunflowers this fall from their first-year garden. A garden expansion is underway.
North Omak Elementary School students filled three eight-foot-long watering troughs with well-composted manure. Three 16-foot-long fencing panels formed arches over the painted stock tanks to support a pumpkin patch planted by kindergarten students.
Several pumpkins - and one very special eggplant - were harvested by kids this fall, and they hope to expand the garden next spring.
The Pascal Sherman Indian School garden, currently under construction, consists of 20 four- by eight-foot raised beds, all built on site. The garden is situated at the base of the mountainside, which is home to a variety of wild creatures.
Currently, the grounds crew is busy building a deer fence around the perimeter and burying chicken wire three feet beneath the ground to discourage the local ground squirrels from treating the raised beds as a huge salad bar. Planting will begin next spring.
Oroville School District students have been working hard over the past year, turning a grassy field into a school garden, while the district works on building a new 60- by 60-foot, state-of-the-art greenhouse. Together, the garden and greenhouse are creating a rich learning environment, with focus areas ranging from agricultural practices to construction to starting a new business and more.
The new Roots in Science program brings the STEM class to the garden, giving students an opportunity to help solve real world problems and have ownership in the new learning spaces.
Anyone interested in volunteering at a school garden or with items to donate may contact Kim Kogler at kimberly@okanogancd.org. Donations could be in the form of usable building materials, fence posts, tools, watering cans, barrels, five-gallon buckets, manure, straw, leaves, wood chips, seeds, plant starts and other items potentially useful in a garden. Monetary donations also are welcome.
This is the first in a series of stories on school gardens in Okanogan County.
