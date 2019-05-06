By Dee Camp
The Chronicle
BRIDGEPORT – Several area schools plan spring music programs in the coming weeks.
The Chronicle contacted music teachers at schools in Okanogan and Ferry counties, plus northern Douglas County. Not all responded by deadline.
Bridgeport School District leads off with a middle school/high school choir and mariachi concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, in the school gym, 1220 Kryger St., said Derek Pulsifer, director of music.
Elementary music and beginning band students will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the elementary school, 1400 Tacoma Ave.
Other schools’ concerts include:
Curlew
The high school concert will be at 6:30 p.m. May 28 in the music building at the school, 47 Curlew School Road, said music teacher Connie Fletcher.
The junior high spring concert will be at 6:30 p.m. June 5 in the same location.
Okanogan
-Music students in seventh through 12th grades will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, in the school cafetorium, 244 S. Fifth Ave., said music teacher Kathy Bryson.
-Grandparents’ Day, featuring performances by Virginia Grainger Elementary School students, will be at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, May 31, in the school gym, 1118 S. Fifth Ave.
Omak
-North Omak Elementary School’s kindergarten program will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St., said music teacher Mindy Sparks.
-A band concert is planned at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St., said teacher Calvin Gorman. The concerts include high school jazz and concert bands, and middle school beginning and concert bands, and percussion ensemble.
-Jazz band, jazz choir and an adult swing group will perform from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 31, in the Omak Centennial Bandshell in Civic League Park on Ash Street.
