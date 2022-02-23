OKANOGAN - Okanogan County School Retirees’ Association is offering a $1,500 college scholarship for an Okanogan County high school graduate.
Applicants must be of at least a college junior status and working toward an initial certificate in education. The applicant also must plan to work in public schools.
Deadline for submitting applications is May 1.
Applications are available from the group’s website, https://okanogancsra.com.
