OKANOGAN - The Okanogan County School Retirees’ Association is offering a $1,500 scholarship to county graduate working toward an initial certificate in education.
Applicants must be of at least a college junior standing, with the goal of working in an education field in the public schools.
Deadline for submitting applications is May 1.
Applications are available on the association’s website, https://okanogancsra.com.
