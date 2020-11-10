OMAK – School districts around Okanogan Country aren’t letting hybrid classes and remote learning stop them from marking Veterans Day.
Omak School District, which is running on a hybrid schedule, will offer a full lineup of observances, some in person and some online.
North Omak Elementary classrooms present patriotic themes and activities with the flag, and thank veterans for their service.
East Omak Elementary classrooms will present a full-blown Veterans Day assembly online and prepared by music teacher Leslie Clough. The 2 p.m. presentation Nov. 10 will include the Pledge of Allegiance and national anthem, information on what a veteran is and why the day is celebrated, introduction of students’ veteran guests, presentation of thank-you cards, student sing-along of “America, America Round,” and quotes from the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, George Washington’s farewell address and Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.
Clough said the school will email a link to the event for students’ family members who are veterans.
At Omak Middle School, Anthony Ruiz will offer a digital presentation honoring veterans.
High School students are preparing a tribute to veterans with poetry and a slideshow. It will be posted Nov. 10 on the district’s Facebook page and website, www.omaksd.org.
The Chronicle contacted all area school districts for their plans. Not all responded.
Bridgeport
Bridgeport High School associated student body will offer a slide show with voice over from ASB officers, said President Monica Trejo.
It will be posted on the school’s social media.
Grand Coulee Dam
A Veterans Day Zoom presentation will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 11. The high school associated student body and chorus will participate.
The presentation will include the Pledge of Allegiance and national anthem, choral numbers, a PowerPoint presentation of veterans, personal testimonies and “Taps.”
People can tune in at https://gcdsd.zoom.us/j/91223211624 or call 253-215-8782. The meeting ID is 912 2321 1624.
Methow Valley
Liberty Bell High School’s ASB is making a video that will be sent to advisory classes and posted to the district’s Facebook page and the school’s Instagram account, @lbhsmountainlions, said Principal Crosby Carpenter.
Methow Valley Elementary School is sending home digital resources about Veterans Day for families to access on remote learning days, said Principal Paul Gutzler.
Okanogan
Okanogan Middle School students will watch “Arlington in Eternal Vigil,” a video with history and facts about the national cemetery, said Principal Dorinda Belcher. The video may be viewed at www.45northcommunications.com/television/#gkit-popup.
Librarian Toni Brown and the leadership class have a display in the library for students to see. It includes books to recognize different service branches, plus photos of students’ loved ones.
A veteran interview form was sent home with students so they can interview their families about a family member who is a veteran. The interviews will be posted in the halls.
Pateros
At 10:15 a.m. today, Nov. 10, a live Zoom meeting with students and teachers will honor veterans past and present, said Principal Mike Hull.
The high school band will play and the sixth grade class will honor veterans with a flag-folding ceremony and social studies lesson.
Guest speaker is Pateros alumnus Adam Byrd, a 20-year Marine Corps veteran.
Tonasket
Tonasket High School plans a virtual Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 10 for the gold group and Nov. 12 for the blue group. Students are divided into two groups for in-person instruction because of COVID-19.
The ASB, Girl Scout Troop 4812 and community member Roberta Scholz put together a video that will highlight local people who have served in the military, said ASB adviser Anita Asmussen.
Scholz assembled the military portion. The Scouts will present the colors and the Pledge of Allegiance, and the ASB will share the history and importance of Veterans Day and show photos of past assemblies.
A modified version of the video will be posted on the ASB Facebook page, along with posts thanking veterans for their service.
“It is with a sad heart that we are not able to put on a live Veterans Day assembly for our community,” said Asmussen. “We want our community to know that Tonasket High School ASB proudly supports our veterans and thanks them for their service.”
Unrelated to the school observance, a ceremony is planned at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the U.S. Armed Forces Legacy, 1A Tonasket Shop Road.
A lunch of chili dogs or burgers will be served. Veterans can eat for free; there is a charge for all others.
Washington
The state Department of Veterans Affairs has several virtual observances planned:
-Video “Honoring Those Who Served,” https://youtu.be/rmv7iqka1eo.
-Virtual tribute, https://www.facebook.com/auburnwa or https://youtu.be/7NOSrWqYwFE.
-Veterans Day proclamation, https://dva.wa.gov/news/2020/proclamation-2020-veterans-day.
-Photo album honoring Washington veterans home residents, https://www.flickr.com/photos/98326753/albums/72157716765654598.
