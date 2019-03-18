OMAK – “American Masters,” Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus’ final concert of the 2018-19 season, is planned Sunday, March 24.
Show time is 3 p.m. in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St. Admission will be charged.
Choral director Jonathan McBride has chosen selections from American artists Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, Samuel Barber and John Denver, plus a medley from the Broadway musical “Jersey Boys.”
American composers featured by the orchestra include pieces by Aaron Copland and suite from “West Side Story” by Leonard Bernstein.
Orchestra-chorus Coordinator Judy Johnston said the group is focusing on outreach for this concert. A grant from the Woods Family Music and Arts Fund is providing transportation for Oroville students, who will join the orchestra and chorus for the song “Simple Gifts.” The Shaker hymn is featured in the score for Martha Graham’s “Appalachian Spring,” by Copland in 1944.
The grant also covers the price of admission for students from schools county-wide.
The orchestra-chorus also sponsors Second Strings, a student strings group that will perform prior to the concert in the lobby. Second Strings, led by Roz Nau, is a group of players meeting to improve skills and to experience the joy of playing together in a learning environment.
Performers include Olivia Antuna, Patti Baumgardner, Angelina Buursma, Faith Lofthus, Layla Stidman, Wanda Antuna, Nola Casady, Elaina Halvorsen, Sandy Oberg and Nancy Woodruff.
Johnston noted that concerts have been Saturday afternoons this season, but scheduling conflicts are pushing “American Masters” to Sunday.
