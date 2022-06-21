BREWSTER
Members of the Brewster High School class of 2022 received dozens of scholarships and awards, which were announced during recent commencement ceremonies.
Elizabeth Garcia – Primeros y Primeras, $500; University Scholarship Seattle, $4,000; Jonathan Crane memorial, $3,500; World Language Club, $800; baccalaureate, $2,500.
Luisa Lucas – Primeros y Primeras, $300; John Crane memorial, $3,500; University Achievement, $2,000; World Language Club, $800; Experience WSU, $1,000.
Keyre Tinoco – Primeros y Primeras, $200.
Elias Silva – Dean’s, $8,000.
Olga Carrion – Presidential, $3,000.
Yunuen Pamatz – University Scholarship Seattle, $4,000; BHS Rawson, $1,000; World Language Club, $1,000; Herbert and Elizabeth Davis, $1,000.
AJ Woodward – CBC baseball, $1,000; Washington Apple Education Foundation, $2,000.
Jonathan Parra – Brewster Boys & Girls Club youth of the year, $2,500.
Adaih Najera – Dean’s, $2,000; Rawson, $2,000.
Britany Perez – Richard “Obie” Oberweiser memorial, $800.
Jennifer Valdovinos – AVHRA human resource, $1,000; Brewster Mike Marin memorial, $1,200; Brewster Boys & Girls Club youth of the year, $12,500.
Brian Luquin – Steiner Foundation, $3,500.
Andrea Luquin – Washington State University merit, $8,000; Washington State Opportunity, $22,500.
Kaylee Cornejo – Faith for the Future merit, $18,252; Seattle Pacific University visit, $1,000.
William Mchugh – Army, $188,000.
BRIDGEPORT
Several seniors at Bridgeport High School received scholarships and awards upon graduation.
Graciela Elizabeth Arellano - Fillies soccer defense MVP award.
Nicolas Covarrubias - Lake Chelan Realtors Council, 1,000.
Yair Diaz - Player of the year in soccer, first team all-league soccer, accepted to Spokane Falls Community College, accepted to Wenatchee Valley College.
Jennifer Farias - Gonzaga University scholarships, $25,000; Gonzaga grants, $25,200; Seattle University scholarship, $27,588; Seattle University grants, $22,740; Seattle Pacific University scholarship, $26,756; Seattle Pacific University grants, $14,984; Washington State Opportunity, Bridgeport High School Class of 2022 scholarship; first place FBLA publication design regional; National Honor Society, 3.5 GPA; AWC Center for Quality Communities, $1,500; most inspirational award basketball; Jan Wood, $500; Pat McFadden scholarship; valedictorian; female student of the year.
Myrka Ibarra - MVP volleyball award; coaches award for basketball; FAFSA, $5,000.
Bernardo Hernandez - Eastern Washington University, $1,000; federal Pell grant, $6,895; federal SEOG, $750; Washington College grant, $7,095; College Bound, $500; Eastern Washington University grant, $509; College Xpress Smile, $1,000; Smarter College, $1,000.
Drake Morris – All-league boys’ basketball honorable mention; state track and field participant; Bridgeport High School National Honor Society member, 3.5 or higher GPA.
Carmen Quezada - Forest Hunt, $500.
Josie Rios - Seattle University achievement, $23,000 (awarded annually, renewable); Seattle University Redhawk grant, $3,000; Washington College grant, $2,386; Seattle University grant, $2,484; Bridgeport High School National Honor Society member (3.5 GPA or higher).
Melissa Rodriguez - Experience WSU, $1,000; university achievement waiver, $2,000; federal grant, $6,895, Bridgeport High School National Honor Society (3.5 GPA or higher); Washington College grant, $11,284; College Bound, $500; Bridgeport High School Class of 2022 scholarship.
Stephanie Sandoval - Chaminade University of Honolulu presidential scholarship, $15,000 per year; University of New Mexico, $17,000 per year; Bridgeport High School National Honor Society (3.5 GPA or higher).
Patricia Santana – Las Carretas, $1,000.
Paul Torres - Washington Apple Education Foundation, $6,000 per year, renewable; Central Washington University art award, $2,000; FAFSA, $7,000; offensive MVP football; first team all-league soccer; state participant soccer, male student of the year.
Myrka Trejo - University scholarship Seattle, $4,000; federal Pell grant, $4,145; Washington College grant, $11,339; federal supplemental grant, $300; Glady and Nick Legacy award, $5,000 renewable; Willamette Pathfinders award, $500; Willamette presidential scholarship, $28,000; Willamette University grant, $9,800; federal work study program (Willamette), $3,000; Jan Wood, $500; FBLA most outstanding member; FBLA first place publication design regional; Bridgeport High School National Honor Society member (3.5 GPA or above).
Jenni Vargas-Ochoa - College Bound; Core Values; Bridgeport High School National Honor Society member (3.5 GPA or above).
CURLEW
Curlew High School has announced scholarship recipients for the class of 2022.
Kayla Ladiges – Curlew School Community Association, $350; Eva L. Merrill, $500; Curlew Civics Club, $500; Kettle Range Conservation Group, $1,000; total $2,350.
Lane Olson – Eva L. Merrill, $1,500; Kinross Gold corp., $700; Friends for Scholarships, $500; Curlew Teachers Association, $500; Curlew Civics Club, $500; Habitat for Humanity, $300; Windermere, $500; Jerry Goldsborough, $300; total $4,800.
Emily Fanning – Curlew School Community Association, $350; Eva L. Merrill, $500; Malo Grange, $500; Eagles Republic FOE Aerie No. 68, $250; Hugh and Myvan VantLeven, $5,000; total $6,600.
Abigail Beedle – Curlew School Board liaison, $500; Joe Ciallella inspirational, $500; total $1,000.
Joselyn Williams – Malo Grange, $500; total $500.
Hanna Jackson – Berklee School of Music merit, $13,000 per year renewable for four years.
Darlene Dunne – Western Washington University future Woodring scholars program, $500; admissions achievement award, $1,000; scholars award, $1,500; four-year multicultural achievement program, $12,000.
LIBERTY BELL/ILC
Members of the Liberty Bell High School/Independent Learning Center class of 2020 plan to spread out across the globe in the coming year to pursue a variety of interests.
Most are headed to college, with their choices ranging from Wenatchee Valley College to universities in other states. Some earned associate degrees through Running Start at WVC while in high school.
One student plans to work as an au pair in New Zealand, while another is headed to Nepal to teach and pursue culinary arts, according to information from the Methow Valley School District. Another plans to attend horseshoeing school in Texas.
Wenatchee Valley College associate degree – Sophie Eberline, Seth Kurtz, Kelly Schuh.
Scholarships
Al Green fisheries/Methow Valley Fly Fishing Club – Eli Neitlich.
American Legion Methow Valley Post 143 – Autumn Edwards.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 12o – Shae Taylor.
Methow Arts – Jess Dinham.
Kiwanis be the change – Masie Shaw, Autumn Edwards.
Community Foundation of Washington Okanogan Masonic Lodge Herbert and Elizabeth Davis – Payten Kaufman.
Christine Cherrington memorial – Mariah Lucy, Alexander Nicolazzo.
Confluence Health health care – Wyatt Albright.
Glover Street Market – Ayeanna Ruprecht, Grey Patterson.
Methow Valley Cascaders 4-H – Grey Patterson, Cody White.
Methow Valley Eagles – Gael Pacheco, Autumn Edwards, Wyatt Lodato Albright, Ayeanna Ruprecht, Eli Neitlich.
Methow Valley Chapter PSE – Jadyn Mitchell.
Methow Valley Education Association – Shae Taylor, Jadyn Mitchell, Eli Neitlich.
Methow Valley Education Foundation – Noah Holston, Brian Lopez-Velasco, Jadyn Mitchell, Shae Taylor, Zane Strome, Eli Neitlich, Kierra Reichert, Wyatt Lodato Albright, Amelia Bondi, Mariah-May Lucy.
Methow Valley Education Foundation vocational – Timothy Darwood, Jessica Dinham, Autumn Edwards, Emalie Ricco.
Methow Valley Educational Foundation Tom Zbyszewski memorial – Stella Gitchos.
Methow Valley Senior Citizens – Shae Taylor, Hazel Culpsmith.
Windermere Real Estate Methow Valley – Eli Neitlich.
Winthrop Kiwanis – David Kominak, Wyatt Albright, Eli Neitlich, Elizabeth Clark, Jadyn Mitchell, Caitlyn Cooley, Shae Taylor, Noah Holston, Amelia Bondi, Mariah-May Lucy.
Central Washington B League – Noah Holston.
Liberty Bell Booster Club – Jadyn Mitchell, Shae Taylor, Eli Neitlich.
Washington State Opportunity – Per Dillingham.
Leadership 1,000 – Jadyn Mitchell.
Methow Valley Unitarian Fellowship – Hazel Culpsmith.
College and university scholarships
Grays Harbor Community College Schonwald endowment – Per Dillingham.
University of Vermont presidential – Stella Gitchos.
Whitman College presidential – Kieren Quigley.
Western Washington University scholar award – Shae Taylor.
Montana State University achievement award – Elizabeth Clark, Mariah-May Lucy.
Western Washington University academic achievement – Masie Shaw.
University of Oregon summit award – Sophia Newton.
Awards
Tom Zbyszewski science – Eli Neitlich, Wyatt Albright.
Arts excellence – Wyatt Albright, Kacie Arndt, Amelia Bondi, Celia Brisbois, Hazel Culpsmith, Jess Dinham, Elanna Doran, Alex Eslava, Ever Stephens, Stella Gitchos, Gale Gonzales, Jori Grialou, Zeke Grubb, Payten Kaufman, David Kominak, Mariah-May Lucy, Sophia Newton, Alexander Nicolazzo, Chad Oestreich, Kieren Quigley, Emalie Ricco, Ayeanna Ruprecht, Masie Shaw, Anja Sorensen, Chloe Sprauer, Elke Wathen, Grey Patterson, Sophie Eberline.
Washington state honors – Ever Stephens, Kieren Quigley, Eli Neitlich, Payten Kaufman, Stella Gitchos, Amelia Bondi, Wyatt Albright, Sophia Newton, Elke Wathen.
National Honor Society – Wyatt Albright, Amelia Bondi, Per Dillingham, Stella Gitchos, Jordan Grialou, Noah Holston, Payten Kaufman, Jadyn Mitchell, Eli Neitlich, Sophia Newton, Kieren Quigley, Ayeanna Ruprecht, Elke Wathen.
Liberty Bell honors diploma – Ayeanna Ruprecht, Kieren Quigley, Eli Neitlich, Payten Kaufman, Amelia Bondi, Stella Gitchos, Elke Wathen, Wyatt Albright, Jordan Grialou.
Loretta Casey citizenship – Noah Holston, Jadyn Mitchell, Chloe Sprauer.
Liberty Bell principal’s award – Autumn Edwards.
ILC principal’s award – Chloe Sprauer.
Methow Valley School District senior athletes of the year – Jadyn Mitchell, Noah Holston.
Scholar athletes – Kieren Quigley, Eli Neitlich, Payten Kaufman, Stella Gitchos, Amelia Bondi, Wyatt Albright, Chloe Sprauer, Sophia Newton, Masie Shaw, Elke Wathen, Jori Grialou, Ayeanna Ruprecht, Jess Dinham, Mariah Lucy, Jadyn Mitchell, Grey Patterson, Noah Holston, Hazel Culpsmith, ElannaDoran.
Claude Watkins – Sophia Newton.
Key Club stoles – Jadyn Mitchell, Noah Holston, Eli Neitlich, DavidKominak, Kieren Quigley.
Independent Learning Center cords – Chloe Sprauer, Anja Sorensen, Masie Shaw, Emalie Ricco, Kacie Arndt, Celia Brisbois, Levi White, Zeke Grubb, Dylan Taylor, Jordan Giesen.
Humanities department – Stella Gitchos, Per Dillingham, Ever Stephens.
Math department – Eli Neitlich.
World language – Stella Gitchos, Gale Gonzales, Wyatt Albright, Kieren Quigley, Payten Kaufman, Ayeanna Ruprecht.
Career and technical education – Autumn Edwards, Noah Holston, Kieren Quigley, Ayeanna Ruprecht, Anja Sorensen, Hazel Culpsmith.
Winthrop Chamber of Commerce 49ers royalty – Elanna Doran, Jadyn Mitchell.
OKANOGAN
Okanogan High School has announced scholarships and awards earned by members of the class of 2022.
A dozen seniors also earned an associate degree through the Running Start program at Wenatchee Valley College at Omak.
Listings are for scholarships, unless the listing says it’s an award.
Kaden Beetchenow - Earnest and Patricia Lay memorial, Okanogan County CattleWomen in memory of Doc Heindselman, George Washington Foundation, Molly Roberts memorial.
Teagan Brady - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Kaelyn Bruns - Central Washington B League scholar athlete, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Rajay Britton - George Washington Foundation, College Bound, Okanogan-Omak Rotary vocational.
Samarra Camel – Plans to enter the Army.
Gerardo Chavez - Eastern Washington University CAMP, Malott Improvement Club civic and community engagement, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Camden Dillard - Eastern Washington University dean’s, Washington State Opportunity, Central Washington B League scholar athlete, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Aanna Duncan - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Dallin Evans - Washington State University Regents, WSU visit, Community Foundation of North Central Washington Okanogan Masonic Lodge Herbert and Elizabeth Davis, George Washington Foundation, Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award, Central Washington B League scholar athlete.
Daniel Garcia - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Grant Gillespie - Verto International leadership award, Chet Alumbaugh memorial, Malott Improvement Club civic and community engagement, Community Foundation of North Central Washington Okanogan Masonic Lodge Herbert and Elizabeth Davis, Okanogan Athletic Booster Club, Okanogan Senior Center, Washington Apple Education Foundation Charity Rumbolz memorial, Okanogan Grange, Omak-Okanogan Civic League, Okanogan Kiwanis, Okanogan Valley Bass Club, Washington State Elks most valuable student, Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award, Against All Odds, Central Washington B League scholar athlete, Allan Greenaway memorial award (outstanding male athlete, based on participation, success and contribution to the program).
Junior Gonzalez - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Madison Hamblen - College Bound, Malott Improvement Club civic and community engagement, Okanogan Kiwanis, Methow Arts.
Mia Headlee - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Brad Ingram - Earnest and Patricia Lay memorial, Ron Neely memorial, Richard Pratt memorial, Central Washington B League scholar athlete
Matthew Johnson – Plans to enter the Marine Corps.
Lexi Lafferty - Washington State University Regents, William and Clara Carpenter memorial, Okanogan Athletic Booster Club, Okanogan Senior Center, College Bound, Okanogan Eagles, Central Washington B League scholar athlete, Central Washington B League athlete scholarship, Greer-Pock Award (goes to the outstanding female athlete, based on participation, success and contribution to the program).
Mylie Leitz-Rawson - Seattle Pacific University merit, Okanogan Valley Soroptimist, Malott Improvement Club civic and community engagement, Against All Odds, Okanogan Senior Center, Central Washington B League scholar athlete.
Destyne McDonald - Chartwell’s.
Brandon Million - Eastern Washington University academic.
Ryley Moore - Eastern Washington University dean’s, Malott Improvement Club civic and community engagement, Okanogan Athletic Booster Club, Okanogan Kiwanis, Richard Pratt memorial, Central Washington B League scholar athlete.
Hayden Oyler - Central Washington B League scholar athlete, Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award.
CJ Nelson - Central Washington B League scholar athlete, Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award.
Addison Picard - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Tucker Pritchard - The Steiner Foundation, Okanogan Athletic Booster Club, Central Washington B League scholar athlete, Okanogan Kiwanis Jack and Jo Hamilton memorial, Vern Bangert memorial sportsmanship award (the athlete must have participated in two sports and exhibited outstanding sportsmanship during contests and practice)
Vacil Poulson-Bent – Plans to enter the Marine Corps.
Hailey Reed - Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award.
Makenna Reed - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
McKenna Roberts - Barnard College, Okanogan County Bar Association, AWC Center for Quality Communities, Community Foundation of North Central Washington Okanogan Masonic Lodge Herbert and Elizabeth Davis, Okanogan Kiwanis, Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award, Okanogan-Omak Rotary, Washington State Board of Education.
Katie Serles - Everett Community College athletic volleyball, North Central Washington ICC, Okanogan Senior Center, Confluence Health health care, PEO, Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award.
Daniele Sparks - University of Oregon Apex, Central Washington B League scholar athlete, Tim Rawson citizenship award (goes to the senior demonstrating the best citizenship during the high school years).
Hailey Stenson - College Bound, Okanogan-Omak Rotary vocational.
Kaden Tugaw – Okanogan-Omak Rotary vocational.
Tanner Tugaw - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree, plans to enter the Marine Corps.
Caleb Watkins - The Careers That Work.
Malina Weigel - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Chase Wilson - Spokane Falls Community College athletic basketball, Garrison memorial, George Washington Foundation, Okanogan Kiwanis, Okanogan Eagles, Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award, Central Washington B League scholar athlete.
Calvin Yusi – Plans to enter the Navy.
OMAK
Omak High School seniors earned a variety of scholarships and awards, which were announced during graduation ceremonies June 11.
Derick Anderson – Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club vocational, Omak Senior Center, Wayne Schmidt vocational.
Gwen Brantner – Whitworth University honors, Whitworth music, Dorothy Threewits Jaques, Paul Moses.
Bailey Canales – Cougar commitment, Washington State University Berg Brothers.
Estrella Delgado Lopez – Husky promise, Washington State Opportunity baccalaureate, Okanogan-Omak Rotary baccalaureate, Omak Booster Club, Dorothy Threewits Jaques, Neil Dibble.
Brandon Gomez - Washington State Opportunity baccalaureate.
Rowan Haigh – Washington State University distinguished Cougar, WSU future Cougar of distinction, WSU Regents, Dorothy Threewits Jaques.
Corbin Hale - Eastern Washington University academic honors, EWU presidential, Okanogan Eagles.
Eva Hernandez – Gene and Julia Hoon.
Jacob Hurlbert – Whitworth University, Whitworth grant, Charles Gassett, Omak Kiwanis, Omak Booster Club, Omak Senior Center.
Leighton Jensen – Omak Booster Club.
Melany Meza – Confluence Health, Washington State Opportunity, Dorothy Threewits Jaques.
Iris Orr - Omak Education Association, Whitworth academic, Elizabeth Felgenhauer.
Bailey Reed – Washington State College Bound, Whitworth University, Goldwing.
Kalli Reese – Shag Hauf, Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club vocational.
Trey Rose – Whitworth University.
Bellina Saario – Omak Senior Center.
Monique Samuels – Arlene Birdsell Martin teaching, Logan, Summit, Bessie and Chester Evans.
Gabriela Sanabria – College Bound, Adelaide Latimer.
Hailey Smith – Against All Odds, Okanogan Eagles, University of Washington undergraduate grant, UW Washington college grant, Washington State Opportunity baccalaureate, Evelyn Minnich, Omak Kiwanis, Omak Booster Club, Omak-Okanogan Civic League, P.E.O.
Kali Stroshane – Washington State University Regents, Dorothy Threewits Jaques, Steiner Foundation.
Aspen Todd – Compass.
Diandra Ulloa-Pacheco – Careers that Work, Myron Smith.
Garret Taylor – Eastern Washington University, EWU grant, Washington State College Bound.
REPUBLIC
Graduating seniors received a variety of scholarships, awards and honors this spring.
School/district
Honors (3.0 and above) - Courtney Starr, Cadin Lightfoot, Emma VanSlyke, Stephen McKay, Wyatt Olsen, Korbin Forsman, Trace Fletcher.
Health and fitness - Trace Fletcher.
Industrial arts - Alec Fraser.
Mathematics - Stephen McKay.
Music - Courtney Starr.
Choir - Landen Price.
Science - Riley Rose.
Social science - Stephen McKay.
Male athletic - Trace Fletcher.
Female athletic - Courtney Starr.
Superintendent’s - Trace Fletcher.
Merit award - Courtney Starr.
Outstanding improvement - Trace Fletcher.
Principal’s - Riley Rose.
School spirit - Olivia Olton and Zach Buffer.
Service - Zach Buffer.
Student council - Zach Buffer.
Scholarships
Action Man plumbing - Trace Fletcher, $1,000.
Alumni - Kaleb Byington, $3,000; Trace Fletcher, $3,000; Korbin Forsman, $1,000; Kyle Scheier, $1,000; Courtney Starr, $3,000; Emma VanSlyke, $3,000.
Arnsberg family - Kaleb Byington, $6,000; Emma VanSlyke, $8,000.
BPW - Courtney Starr, $500.
Men’s Eagles - Emma VanSlyke, $250; Kaleb Byington, $250.
Women’s Eagles - Trace Fletcher, $200; Emma VanSlyke, $200.
Edwin McKeen - Courtney Starr, $5,000.
Habitat for Humanity - Courtney Starr, $300.
Hans Bergh - Courtney Starr, $2,000.
Hugh and Myvan VantLeven - Trace Fletcher, $5,000.
Mark and Kay Burkett – Courtney Starr $2,250.
Kettle River Grange conservation scholarship - Kaleb Byington, $1,000.
Kinross Gold - Kaleb Byington, $500; Kyle Schreier, $300.
Kiwanis - Courtney Starr, $500.
Republic Booster Club - Trace Fletcher, $400; Kyle Schreier, $400; Courtney Starr, $500; Emma VanSlyke, $200.
Republic Volunteer Fire Department - Korbin Forsman, $1,000; Courtney Starr, $1,000; and Emma VanSlyke, $1,000.
Republic Windermere - Trace Fletcher, $500.
Shane Harding memorial-Eureka Thrift - Trace Fletcher, $5,000; Kaleb Byington, $5,000.
