OMAK – An information night for students interested in attending one of the nation’s service academies is planned Oct. 2, at Omak High School, 20 S. Cedar St.
The event runs from 6-8 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, will have members of his staff on hand to speak with prospective students and their families about the application process.
Newhouse said he has invited representatives from the U.S. Military, Naval, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine academies.
Another information night is planned Oct. 3 in Richland.
“As your representative in Congress, I have the privilege of nominating a limited number of students to four of the five military service academies,” said Newhouse. “The application deadline for congressional nomination is Nov. 13.”
He said the service academies “are an excellent option for students who are eager to serve their country to graduate with the skill set of a service member and a four-year degree. The honor of attending an academy comes with the obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.”
More information for those who cannot attend an information night is available on Newhouse’s website or from Britten Hershberger in the Yakima office, 509-452-3243.
