OMAK – Several teachers and other staff members retired from the Omak School District in the past few months.
End-of-summer retirees were Nancy Kelly, who taught English-language arts for 46 years; teachers Michael Striggow and Ann Cummings, and para-educator Wendy Bell.
Superintendent Michael Porter said several of Kelly’s staff colleagues were her former students.
End-of-school year retirees were teachers Ken Matthews, Carrie Matthews, Camille Sproule, Joy Wilson, Sarah Striggow, Cynthia Orr and Stephen Clark.
Other retirees were Superintendent Erik Swanson; para-educators Kathy Arbury and Sue Carlton; custodian Sue Motes, custodial operations supervisor Ann Talbot and human resources director LeAnne Olson.
Teacher Maureen Foley-Benson retired at the end of first semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.