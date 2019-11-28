OMAK – The Sharing Tree, coordinated by the Okanogan Valley Soroptimist Club, will be ready for gift-givers Friday, Nov. 28.
The tree, in its 34th year, will be at North Cascades Bank, 721 Okoma Drive.
People can pluck tags from the tree and fulfill holiday wishes of local children from families in need.
Donors are asked to pick a tag – made by a student at East Omak Elementary School – and fulfill one or more holiday gift wishes listed on the tag. Wrapped gifts, with the tag attached, can be returned to the tree by the morning of Dec. 20.
Gifts will be distributed just before Christmas.
No names are used on the tags. The state Department of Social and Health Services’ Omak office provides wish information – desired gifts, plus age and gender - from client children.
Donors are asked to sign out their selected tags with bank tellers.
