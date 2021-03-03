OKANOGAN – Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter took in nearly 1,300 cats during 2020.
In its year-end report, the non-profit group said 2020 “was a very busy year for us and the cats,” with 1,282 felines taken on. That compares with 1,246 during 2019.
Partner shelters in western Washington helped, with a volunteer taking 1,021 kitties to The NOAH Center in Stanwood. Whatcom Humane took 10 and Purrfect Pals Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Centers, Arlington, took two that needed extensive medical help.
Those going to NOAH included 33 moms with 161 kittens.
“Just think, all those cats are spayed and neutered and in great homes,” said AFC. “We thank our partners.”
AFC adopted out 163 cats in spite of COVID restrictions.
“Thank you for being patient with appointments,” the group said.
It also gave a nod to volunteers and foster homes.
“They were needed this year,” said AFC. “At the end of December 2020 we had 50 cats in foster care and 84 at the shelter.”
Twenty-six were at the Cat House, a cage-free facility in Okanogan for long-term residents.
“That makes 160 in our programs,” said AFC.
During the year the group also started a “missing cats” page on its Facebook page to give people another way to get the word out about missing felines.
The group also acknowledged donations of food, toys and cash.
“Without the donations that we receive we would not be able to help that many cats,” said the group. “Many of the cats that come in need medical care. Many need nursing back to health. We receive no county funds.”
Animal Foster Care has 501 (c) (3) status, and noted that a number of people and businesses donate, some of them monthly.
“Animal Foster Care’s mission is to provide a safe haven for abandoned and unwanted cats and kittens until a permanent home can be found,” said the group.
Donations may be made through the group’s Facebook page, website – www.animalfostercare.org – or by mail at P.O. Box 3385, Omak, WA 98841.
The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, by appointment at 509-422-3364 - for donations and adoptions.
