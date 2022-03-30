OKANOGAN – Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter took in 1,360 cats and kittens during 2021.
The volunteer-run shelter, 4 Spring Coulee Road, adopted out 176 cats and transferred 1,000 felines to other shelters where – the volunteers hope – there’s a better chance of them being adopted, said Animal Foster Care President Dianne Gray.
Of those sent to other shelters, 958 of them – 306 adults and 652 kittens – went to The NOAH Center, Stanwood.
“We are so thankful to be able to send them to NOAH,” said Gray. “We take cats there two times per month.”
Another 30 adult cats went to the Wenatchee Humane Society and a dozen were transferred to Whatcom County, where they ended up at the NEKO Cat Cafe. At the cafe, people can sip coffee and other beverages, nibble snacks and adopt or cuddle a cat.
By the end of December, the shelter had 88 cats and The Cat House – a facility for long-term residents or those needing socialization – had 22 felines.
Another 51 were in foster care at volunteers’ homes. Those include mother cats with kittens and kitties needing special medical care because of injuries or other health issues, Gray said.
“There are a tremendous amount of cats,” said Gray. “We urge people to get them spayed and neutered. And now it’s kitten season.”
She said shelter volunteers work with local agencies, including the Colville Confederated Tribes, and deal with lots of feral cats, hoarding situations and colonies of unsheltered cats.
One of its partners is Okanogan Regional Humane (formerly OK-SNIP), a volunteer organization that operates a spay and neuter clinic for cats and dogs.
That organization, spearheaded by Dot Schank, says spaying and neutering is the key to solving the problem of cat and dog homelessness, and believes low-income people must have affordable or free spay and neuter services for their animals. It transfers many of its animals to other rescue organizations, but does offer adoptions and has a few unsocialized “community” cats that are permanent residents.
Okanogan Regional Humane, 398 Omak River Road, also works with Okanodogs, a Cashmere-based organization that rescues and adopts out dogs.
“There are still thousands of unwanted cats and dogs” in the area that need help, said the organization. “Currently, there is no comprehensive plan for animal care and control, and little hope that any will be offered in the future.”
Both organizations are supported by donations.
Monetary donations may be sent to Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter, P.O. Box 3385, Omak, WA 98841, or Okanogan Regional Humane, P.O. Box 3221, Omak, WA 98841.
Both also maintain wish lists of donated items, including food, cleaning supplies, litter and so on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.