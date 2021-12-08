OMAK – A pair of Shop with a Cop events, in which police officers spend a day with youngsters in need, will happen in the coming weeks.
First up is the Oroville Police Department event, set for Saturday, Dec. 11.
“Every year, law enforcement members partner with other law enforcement agencies to make the holidays a little brighter for children in Oroville and Tonasket who would otherwise go without,” said an announcement from the Oroville department.
“Officers and deputies take the children shopping for toys, clothing and gifts,” the department said. “Shop with a Cop gives the children an opportunity to see law enforcement officers in a different light. Usually by the time they are done shopping, the children have a bond that helps build a positive connection with law enforcement.”
For the Oroville event, which is supported by donations, officers get a gift card for each child. Youngsters are nominated by their teachers and selected by their schools.
“Frequently, the deputies and officers dig into their own pockets to pay for items that go above the card limit,” said the announcement.
Meanwhile, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Support Center, which assists victims of crime, sexual assault and domestic violence, and the state Department of Children, Youth and Families to identify youngsters to participate in the Dec. 18 mid-valley Shop with a Cop program, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
“I have invited all the law enforcement agencies in the county to attend and we are hoping to have a great mix from each agency,” he said, noting participation is anticipated from the sheriff’s office; Omak, Brewster, Twisp, Oroville and Colville tribal police departments; Winthrop Marshal’s Office, state Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington State Patrol and U.S. Border Patrol.
“The deputies and officers all volunteer their time to help out and make this a successful and fun day,” said Hawley. “We are all looking forward to having a great day.”
The event starts at 9:30 a.m. with bowling at Valley Lanes, Omak. After lunch at the bowling alley, the action moves to Walmart for a shopping trip. Youngsters will ride with officers in their patrol vehicles.
Parents and guardians will pick up their youngsters after the shopping trip, which usually ends in early afternoon, Hawley said.
Monetary donations will be accepted for the event, “which is a great time for both the kids and law enforcement,” he said.
