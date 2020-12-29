OKANOGAN – Shop with a Cop took on a different look this year, but donors came through and helped local law enforcement help nine families with Christmas gifts.
“With the many donations we received from the community, the (sheriff’s office) Shop with a Cop 2020 version was able to help nine families with a total of 21 kids have gifts under the tree,” said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
“With the assistance of the Support Center, we were able to make contact with these families and obtain ideas for our shopping trip,” he said. “This year we did not get to shop with the kids so we shopped with a list and a few phone calls to parents.”
On Dec. 17, officers went to Walmart, Omak, and shopped for the kids using lists provided by the parents.
“We had five shoppers for the gifts and as usual had the support of Walmart for our program,” Hawley said. “Shopping lasted about four hours and we were able to fill up several shopping carts with clothes, games, toys, crafts, books etc.”
Gifts were wrapped Dec. 18 with the help of “helper elves” from the office and some family who came in to volunteer time wrapping the gifts, he said.
On the Dec. 21, deliveries were made to each of the nine families.
“We were greeted by excited kids and parents at our stops,” Hawley said. “It is always a great day, and this year was a little different than our usually large gathering and day spent together.”
In most years, officers and youngsters gather to bowl and have lunch at Valley Lanes in Omak, then head across Highway 97 for in-person shopping at Walmart.
“Along with the gifts this year, we were able to partner with Caso’s Country Foods to provide a holiday dinner for each of the families,” Hawley said. “Each family was provided a gift certificate to pick up a prepared holiday dinner, several of which were donated by Caso’s Country Foods.”
The store does all the work and each family was advised on when to pick up their meal, he said.
“We are very thankful for the community and business support which allows us to continue this event,” he said. “Even though we had to make some adjustments to our usual plan it went well and many smiles were also delivered to children, parents and our law enforcement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.