OMAK – The annual Shop with a Cop event will be Saturday, Dec. 21.
Volunteers from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies will meet youngsters at 9:30 a.m. at Valley Lanes for bowling and, later, lunch. Shopping at Walmart will follow.
“We usually get around 30 kids referred to us through the Support Center,” said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
The Support Center assists victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes.
Hawley said it should be a full day of fun for law enforcement and the kids.
The program is supported through donations.
