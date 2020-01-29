CURLEW – Ferry County Ski Day has been canceled because of warm weather.
The event was originally planned in mid-January, then was rescheduled for Feb. 1.
Organizers with Ferry County Rail Trail Partners announced the event’s cancellation Jan. 29.
“When the snow returns, we’ll keep the trail groomed, so every day will be ski day,” said the group.
“Despite our valiant grooming efforts earlier this month we just did not get the snow required to properly groom the trail for the event,” said the partners group. “Having said that, as soon as the temperature drops and the snow comes back we will resume our Nordic ski grooming program.
“So in that spirit, ski day lives on provided mother nature cooperates.”
Surface conditions and events will be posted at ferrycountyrailtrail.com and the group’s Facebook page.
Ferry County Rail Trail Partners plans to have a booth at the Feb. 22-23 Spokane Great Outdoors Show. Get Out Fest 2020 is set for June 26-28 at the Ferry County Fairgrounds.
