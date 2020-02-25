OMAK — Okanogan Behavioral Healthcare CEO Bill Snyder is settling into Okanogan Valley life and plans to continue improving access to services in north central Washington.
Snyder, who most recently worked as CEO of Denver Spring Behavioral Health in Colorado, began working at Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare in January.
“My intention is to support this organization and community into the future,” he said. “Having worked in human services for over 20 years, I have witnessed the attention and need for behavioral health services to increase.”
He said he has been making his rounds around the valley, visiting with local residents, school leaders and other regional health care professionals.
“There’s always opportunities for us to improve services and access to quality care through assessments of opportunity and to raise Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare to the next level,” he said.
Snyder said residents have been “sincere and welcoming.”
He brings a vast knowledge of behavioral health care experience to the valley.
His previous work in the health care industry includes serving as chief operations officer and director of clinical services at Denver Springs Behavior Health, director of clinical services at Highlands Behavior Health System, clinical manager at Arapahoe Douglas Mental Health Network and manager of day treatment and school-based therapy pro-grams at Community Reach Center.
He also held jobs as an early child mental health consultant and an adult intensive outpatient therapist, and provided individual and family counseling. Prior to that, he was a campus manager at Front Range Academy and a residential treatment counselor at Turning Point.
From 2003-06, he was the non-profit founder of a Summit Youth Adventures Inc., and program coordinator for Children Are Our Future (a youth group home agency) Inc. from 1998 to 2006.
Snyder, who moved to the region last month, said his wife, Megan, who is a first-grade teacher in Colorado, will be joining him full-time this May after the end of the school year.
They have been together for five and a half years, married for three and enjoy spending time with their 4-year-old dog, Eva, at home and in the wilderness.
“Both myself and my wife love the outdoors,” he said. “I’m so excited about exploring the area.”
In his free time, Snyder enjoys hiking, rock climbing, fishing and being outdoors.
He said he chose to accept the position in Omak because of the dedication and support the agency, its leaders and staff have invested into the community.
“The commitment by the board and agency staff inspired me to want to make the relocation,” he said. “They did an amazing job at collaboration and support throughout the process to make the move.”
His goal for the agency is to support the community to provide behavioral health care services that can be accessed and quality and make a difference to community members.
“Ultimately, my goal is supporting, reinforcing and building foundations for helping people and supporting them through changes in their life. Through direct client care and services; we as staff, providers, community leaders and members can make a difference in each other’s lives,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.