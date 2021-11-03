OKANOGAN - The great raking has begun. This is the ideal time to make living soil.
This year, both Omak and Okanogan have contracted to have bagged leaves and other yard debris picked up on Saturday, Nov. 6. Some towns and cities that compost the leaves they collect, but for most, the bags go to the landfill.
My intention is not to criticize the city; I respect its crews and what they do. However, I do feel we’d be better off composting all the leaves we can. It is an inexpensive process that yields a valuable product.
As a society, we grapple with the issue of solid waste. There are increasing concerns that we should reduce the quantity of waste we send to our landfills. Bagged leaves sitting in landfills decompose slowly and release methane gas, which is far more harmful to the atmosphere than the carbon produced through burning.
Burning leaves often results in smoldering fires that create quantities of smoke. Some people find this unpleasant and unhealthy. Leaf burning also releases carbon into the atmosphere, which many people are trying to avoid.
Composting leaves places that same carbon in the ground. It’s estimated that living soil can sequester 30 percent of the earth’s carbon. Make soil, not smoke.
Leaf decomposition takes place with the help of a vast array of insects, worms and microorganisms. First the larger critters, such as roly-polies and millipedes, chew the leaves into smaller pieces with their mandibles; they’re called shredders.
Next the nematodes and microbes, including bacteria and fungi, break the bits even smaller as they dine. Earthworms swallow these broken-down leaves, along with millions of microbes, and poop them all out as worm castings.
This worm cast is an incredibly valuable soil amendment. Gray root worms, night crawlers and all these little critters are known as decomposers, and they just show up wherever the leaves liey and transform them to soil.
Good soil is valuable, and leaves are a major component in its creation. Food grown in healthy, living soil is more nutrient-dense and delicious.
Healthy living soil produces plants that are more resistant to drought, disease and pests. Yields from healthy soil are of higher quantity and quality, and often bring higher prices in the marketplace. Whether you’re using it on your lawn, flowers, trees or vegetable gardens, living soil made from decomposed leaves is beneficial and makes good economic sense.
Humans have added leaf mold to their gardens since the dawn of agriculture. The simplest way to make soil from leaves is to rake them into long narrow piles, called windrows, and make leaf mold.
Tuck the windrows under bushes and trees where they stay shaded and damp. Positioning windrows beneath the dripline of a roof will help them stay moist. Placing the windrows where they get shade, such as on the north or east side of a building, will ensure they won’t dry out.
In the summer, keeping the leaf mold damp is vital. The leaves will turn into crumbly black soil in six months to a year.
Mulching directly on garden beds with shredded leaves is a simple and effective practice. Mowing one last time after the leaves fall will yield bags of shredded leaves mixed with grass clippings, a good combination.
The mulch will hold in moisture, prevent erosion and soil compaction, encourage beneficial microbial activity, and improve soil structure and porosity. Shredded leaves won’t blow around like whole leaves sometimes do.
When you add red wiggler worms to the mix, decomposition is greatly accelerated. Red wigglers, also known as Eisenia fetida, are one kind of compost worms. Making compost in this way is referred to as vermicomposting.
The entire process of making the vermicompost and raising the worms is called vermiculture.
You can find red wigglers with a quick search of the Internet. Experts recommend starting with one pound, about 1,000 worms. This will cost you $45-$60.
Red wigglers are not native to our region and need a thick, insulating layer of leaves, grass clippings or straw to survive our cold northern winters and hot summers. These hardworking little worms transform raw biomass into usable compost much more quickly than the gray root worms and night crawlers that occur locally.
If you want to compost all your kitchen scraps, garden waste, grass clippings and leaves, just create a vermicompost windrow six to eight feet long and three feet wide. Simply bury your kitchen scraps every few days and the red wigglers will transform them in crumbly black vermicast.
Start with leaves, fruit and vegetable scraps, coffee grounds and filters, corrugated cardboard and paper towels. As you gain experience, you will discover other materials that can be transform into vermicompost.
Move along the windrow as you bury the scraps, and then start back at the beginning. Keeping the compost damp is critical. Regular watering and heavy mulching keep things moist.
Consider making vermicompost with a kid (I don’t mean make compost out of a kid!).
If you have any children, grandkids, neighbor kids or students, I strongly encourage you start this project with their help.
Most young people love this kind of activity, and they could easily become the primary windrow tenders. Each time they feed the worms, they will have the opportunity to observe the myriad creatures that take part in the decomposition process.
This experience is a rich introduction to science and ecology that will stay with them for life.
Vermicompost is not smelly. The foul odor sometimes associated with compost is due to anerobic bacteria, which is bacteria that survives without oxygen.
The good stuff is aerobic bacteria, which needs oxygen to survive. If you don’t overfeed worms, and make sure the pile doesn’t become boggy, you won’t smell anything but an earthy soil smell.
I have not had problems with pests, but it is a possibility. If you’re intrigued by the thought of making vermicompost but put off by thoughts of messiness and pests, a couple of solutions I’ve recently come across may work for you.
A company in Australia developed a vermicomposting system called a Subpod. To learn about the system, just search online for “subpod,” and a variety of well-designed graphics will explain exactly how it works.
The Subpod is a solid bin about two feet long and 18 inches wide and deep. The Australians designed the bin so that all but the top four inches is beneath the ground.
Typically, you bury the bin in a raised bed of whatever size you choose; four by eight feet works well. The bin is made from sturdy plastic which can resist the nibbling of mice and other critters.
Holes three-eighths of an inch in diameter cover the exterior of the below-ground part of the bin. These are the “worm flow” holes.
The worms feed in the bin, where you deposit the food, but are free to travel throughout the raised bed, where they deposit their worm cast. The traveling worms also increase the soil’s porosity with their tunnels, which allows more air and water to enter the soil.
A sturdy lid latches securely and can be used as a garden bench. The four-inch-high above-ground section contains hundreds of tiny holes which admit air, but not flies. Sufficient air is what ensures the compost won’t smell bad.
Submerging the Subpod in a raised garden bed or windrow provides sufficient insulation to protect the worms from winter cold and summer heat.
After raising red wigglers for 30 years in Okanogan, I recognize that this is the simplest, most hassle-free approach for the average homeowner. The Subpod cost $200. The Subpod-Mini, a smaller version for smaller households, cost $130 (I’m not getting any kind of kickback by promoting these things).
If the price seems steep, you can build your own Subpod-style feeding center from a five-gallon plastic bucket with a lid. Drill a bunch of small ventilation holes in the upper four inches of the bucket, as well as in the lid. Then drill larger holes in the sides and bottom of the bucket.
Bury it in a raised bed or windrow, leaving the top four inches exposed. These converted buckets are known as “worm towers,” and there are numerous videos on YouTube about how to make them.
If you wish to create an abundance of living soil, just follow the same steps outlined above, but make the windrows bigger. Composted horse manure is an excellent addition and is one of the red wigglers’ favorite bedding materials.
Aged cow manure also is good.
Scoop a trench in the top of the pile and place your red wigglers into it.
Over the years we’ve had truckloads of apple cores brought to our school garden in Okanogan. When we add the apple cores to the top of the windrows, the worms thrive and multiply.
Collect all the pumpkins you can find and place them on top. Cover the entire windrow with hay, straw, leaves, and grass clippings for insulation. If you’ve added plenty of quality biomass, in the form of leaves, pumpkins, apples or manure, you won’t need to feed them until spring.
Why would anyone want to muck about with damp leaves, not to mention with worms? That’s a good question, and the experience is not for everyone.
But it is one of the simplest ways to make high-quality living soil and divert waste from the landfill. And if you are a soil nerd like me, it’s just wholesome fun.
If you’d like to learn more about vermiculture, see a functioning Subpod, learn to build a DIY worm tower and help us do a little work, consider coming to our “Compost Party” at 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at Bumblebee Haven, the Virginia Grainger Elementary School garden, west of the softball field next to the school.
Jim Anderson is a teacher, composting expert, red wiggler worm raiser and founder of Bumblebee Haven school garden. This is part of a series of stories on school gardens in Okanogan County.
