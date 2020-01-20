OMAK – A free career exploration conference aimed at high school girls is planned Feb. 1 by Soroptimist International of Okanogan Valley.
The event, for girls ages 14-18, runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the conference room at 12 Tribes Resort Casino, 28968 Highway 97.
Soroptimist International has offered the program for some time, but the local club has never offered it until this year, said event committee chairwoman Alicia Connell.
Registration packets are available in school counseling offices from Pateros to Oroville and Bridgeport, she said. Girls are asked to register by Friday, Jan. 24.
Several speakers - local and from Wenatchee and Spokane – will talk about career options, overcoming obstacles, setting goals, moving on from setbacks, getting past challenges and other topics, Connell said.
“The program is definitely needed,” she said, adding that girls often don’t think about careers early enough.
“We want them thinking early, like eighth or ninth grade, so they have a goal to look forward to,” she said.
Door prizes and lunch will be provided.
The Okanogan Valley Soroptimists got a grant to fund part of the conference’s cost and is chipping in the rest from club coffers and donations from local businesses and individuals.
More than 20 girls had signed up as of Jan. 17. Capacity is 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.