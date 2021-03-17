OKANOGAN - Soroptimist International of Okanogan Valley is seeking applicants for scholarships for graduating senior girls.
The club will award a $1,000 scholarship to one Okanogan High School graduating senior girl and a $1,000 scholarship to one Omak High School graduating senior girl.
To be eligible, applicants must be a 2021 graduating senior girl from either school, have 3.0 or higher grade point average and demonstrate financial need. Application materials are available from the club or at school counselor’s offices.
Deadline for applications is April 19.
Information is available from Darla Schreckengast, 509-557-9411 or schreck4@charter.net, or Lori Pendergraft, 509-826-6858 or lori@omakprostitch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.