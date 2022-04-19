SPOKANE - Spokane Falls Community College and Spokane Community College have listed their winter quarter honor rolls.
Students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above to be listed.
Spokane Falls Community College
Brewster – Conner Ashworth, Samantha Emigh, Ubaldo Arellano, Ricardo Garcia-Martinez.
Oroville – April Mathis.
Tonasket – Dustin Morton, Heather Derringer, Smith Condon.
Wauconda – Dillon Bonner.
Winthrop – Emmett Fink.
Spokane Community College
Brewster – Luis Fernandez.
Coulee Dam – Samuel Wapato.
Nespelem – Moyatat Bell, Cameron Tillman.
Okanogan – Emilee Beetchenow.
Omak – Ashley Cline, Andrew Linowitch.
Oroville – Victoria King, MacKayla Clark, Sara Lozano, Alizae DeVon.
