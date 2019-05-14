CAYUSE MOUNTAIN — The Spring Barter Faire, commonly known as Okanogan Family Faire — at the top of Cayuse Mountain Road, north of Highway 20 between Tonasket and Aeneas Valley— will run May 17-19 at 76 W. Cayuse Montanan Road.
The three-day event kicks off Friday and boasts a weekend filled with local merchants, crafters, artists, vendors and musicians.
Faire Manager Cyndi Benitez said they’ve seen an increase in online ticket sales, with more than 100 vendors preregistered.
“We expect great attendance and weather,” Benitez said.
“The Barter Faire is always a rich cultural experience, but Spring Faire tends to have more typical spring finds such as plant starts, seeds and livestock for sale or trade,” said Benitez. “In addition to the two stages with a variety of music, we will have a series of hosted meditations, including meditative movement with intent to explore our deep connection to the world around us, and dance at our prayer flag circle.”
The Okanogan Family Faire is a non-profit organization that has donated scholarships and grants to the community totaling $427,989 since 2006.
“This year we’ll give out $30,000,” said Benitez.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate. Youth age 17 and younger get in free when accompanied by a parent or guardian. There will be a charge for camping.
The gate opens for vendor set-up tomorrow, 8 a.m. to midnight. For campers and day visitors, the gate opens 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, with the Faire closing Sunday at 5 p.m.
Dogs, guns, drugs, alcohol, fireworks and generators are prohibited.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.okanoganfamilyfaire.net.
