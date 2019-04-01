OKANOGAN – Several spring break activities are planned this week at the Okanogan Public Library, 228 W. Pine St.
The first event, with Knights of Veritas, is tomorrow, April 2, at 2 p.m.
Story time will be at 11:30 a.m. April 3 at the library. The featured story is “Big and Little.”
Thursday brings Lego challenge builds at 1 p.m.
Friday’s program, at 10 a.m., is “Explore VR – Take a Virtual Reality Tour.” It’s geared toward children ages 12 and older; participation is limited to 10.
A family Keva/Lego build day program is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
All events are free to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.