Gardening can seem quite daunting.
Before you can even begin to worry about keeping a plant alive, you have to plant one. Before that, you have to acquire seeds, and before that you have to find somewhere to plant in the first place.
There’s a whole host of intermediary steps as well, from the moment you choose to start gardening, all the way up until you taste the fruits, or vegetables, of your labor.
The difficulty and complexity of gardening was a large part of former engineer Mel Bartholomew’s creation and campaign for “square-foot gardening” in the early 1980s. Bartholomew devised a method of gardening with easy-to-follow steps, minimal equipment or training, and less used space.
Square foot gardening starts with, in Bartholomew’s case, a square raised bed four feet across. That bed was then divided into 16 one-foot squares. Each square would receive a single crop and a set number of plants of that crop — one, four, nine or sixteen — depending on size.
Each square, after harvest, would have a rotating set of crops. Other plants would be timed to form companion planting between different crops. A great example of this would be green beans and corn. The corn acts as a natural trellis for the beans (saving you work), while the green beans help with nitrogen in the soil, something the corn would thank you for if it could.
Square-foot gardening also allows for taller plants, like tomatoes, to be incorporated without unnecessarily shading the rest of your plot. For those in the northern hemisphere, this simply means planting them along the northern edge of your 4x4 box.
Dense gardening can also form a living mulch, preventing weeds from establishing or in some cases, from germinating entirely. The proximity of the plants allows for greater benefits from companion planting, especially when repelling insects with plants such as marigolds or basil.
Costs of gardening are also reduced with this method. According to a University of Kentucky informational packet from Okanogan County Community Action Council, you’re able to grow the same number of vegetables, herbs and flowers in only 20 percent of the space as a conventional row garden.
This also means if weather proofing or a cover is needed, less time and money is needed as there’s a smaller space.
Square-foot gardening offers an enormous amount of versatility, so much so that Bartholomew and other experienced locals, like Executive Director Lael Duncan with Community Action, recommend square-foot gardening to beginners and masters alike.
Here are some tips from Duncan that might help you with your first, or next, square-foot garden:
- Pick an area that gets enough sunlight, six to eight hours per day.
- Stay clear of trees and shrubs where previous root systems or shade may interfere.
- Have it close to the house for convenience and protection.
- The area around the garden should have good drainage.
