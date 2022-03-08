OROVILLE – NCW Libraries added a staff member to the Oroville Public Library staff in early March to help meet demand as library use continues to grow.
Stephanie (Kohler) Brand started work as a customer service technician on March 1, joining Branch Librarian Heather Burnell.
Checkouts of books and other materials from the library jumped nearly 70 percent and the number of people visiting the library increased nearly 30 percent from January 2020 to December 2021, said a library announcement.
During the first two months of this year, library users checked out 3,463 items from the library — more than doubling the checkout numbers from the same period last year — and made 1,968 in-person visits to the library.
“I am thrilled that our community uses the library so much and that we can add another great community member to our staff,” Burnell said.
Brand has been a resident of Oroville for nearly eight years and previously worked as an independent home care provider. She has been a member of the Friends of the Oroville Library for several years, including serving as its president.
She has also served as a volunteer for the Oroville Food Bank, secretary of the Oroville Grange and helped with an after-school program at Oroville Elementary.
Brand said her new position “is like a dream job for me. I’m really looking forward to getting to know my library better and getting to know my community better. And since NCW Libraries has 30 branches, I think it would be really neat to visit them all.”
