OMAK – Auditions are May 18 for people interested in singing the U.S. or Canadian anthem at the Omak Stampede.
Auditions are at 1 p.m. in the Stampede Arena, 421 Stampede Drive E.
Stampede will be Aug. 8-11.
Contestants will try out in alphabetical order; words for both anthems will be provided. Singing will be a cappella in traditional style. Western attire is encouraged.
Each winner will receive two tickets to the rodeo performance at which he or she will perform.
Complete contest rules are on the organization’s website, www.omakstampede.org.
