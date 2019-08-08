Wednesday, Aug. 7
10 a.m. Stampede Museum Association museum opens 410 E. Second Ave.
5 p.m. Davis Shows carnival opens West end of park
6 p.m. 10 a.m. Stampede Museum Association museum closes 410 E. Second Ave.
Evening Omak Stampede Indian Encampment opens East end of park
11 p.m. Davis Shows carnival closes West end of park
Thursday, Aug. 8
8 a.m. Ride-in Fairgrounds to East Side Park
10 a.m. Stampede Museum Association museum opens 410 E. Second Ave.
10 a.m. Omak Western and Native Art Show Omak Elks Lodge, 110 S. Ash St.
1 p.m. Cowboys and Indians Invitational Art Show reception RockWall Cellars, 110 Nichols Road
4 p.m. Wrangler Kids’ Night Omak Stampede Arena
5 p.m. Davis Shows carnival West end of park
5:30 p.m. Stampede Outreach Triangle Park
6 p.m. Stampede Museum Association museum closes 410 E. Second Ave.
6 p.m. Omak Stampede Indian Encampment opening ceremonies East end of park
6 p.m. Cowboys and Indians Invitational Art Show closes RockWall Cellars
7 p.m. Omak Western and Native Art Show closes Omak Elks Lodge
7 p.m. Omak Stampede Omak Stampede Arena
8 p.m. Stampede Outreach closes Triangle Park
After rodeo World-Famous Suicide Race Suicide Hill, arena
After race DJ music by Jason Brown Arena beer garden
11 p.m. Davis Shows carnival closes West end of park
Friday, Aug. 9
All day Omak Stampede Indian Encampment East end of park
9 a.m. Slack competition for timed events Omak Stampede Arena
10 a.m. Omak Western and Native Art Show opens Omak Elks Lodge
10 a.m. Stampede Museum Association museum opens 410 E. Second Ave.
1 p.m. Cowboys and Indians Invitational Art Show opens RockWall Cellars
3 p.m. “Eagle Boy” showing Mirage Theater, 101 S. Main St.
4 p.m. Davis Shows carnival opens West end of park
5:30 p.m. Stampede Outreach Triangle Park
6 p.m. Stampede Museum Association museum closes 410 E. Second Ave.
7 p.m. Omak Western and Native Art Show closes Omak Elks Lodge
7 p.m. Omak Stampede Omak Stampede Arena
After rodeo World-Famous Suicide Race Suicide Hill, arena
After race Dance with the Night Riders Arena beer garden
10 p.m. Stampede Outreach closes Triangle Park
Midnight Davis Shows carnival closes West end of park
Saturday, Aug. 10
All day Omak Stampede Indian Encampment East end of park
10 a.m. Stampede Museum Association museum opens 410 E. Second Ave.
10 a.m. Omak Western and Native Art Show open Omak Elks Lodge
10 a.m. Autographs and Athletes Jess Auto, 707 Okoma Drive
10:30 a.m. “Eagle Boy” showing Mirage Theater
11 a.m. Davis Shows carnival open West end of park
1 p.m. Cowboys and Indians Invitational Art show reception RockWall Cellars
2 p.m. Omak Western and Native Art show reception Omak Elks Lodge
and live auction
2 p.m. Autographs and Athletes closes Jess Auto
5 p.m. Stampede Outreach Triangle Park
6 p.m. Stampede Museum Association museum closes 410 E. Second Ave.
6 p.m. Cowboys and Indians Invitational Art Show reception closes RockWall Cellars
7 p.m. Omak Stampede Omak Stampede Arena
7 p.m. Omak Western and Native Art Show closes Omak Elks Lodge
10 p.m. Stampede Outreach closes Triangle Park
After rodeo World-Famous Suicide Race Suicide Hill, arena
After race Dance with the Night Riders Arena beer garden
Midnight Davis Shows carnival closes West end of park
Sunday, Aug. 11
All day Omak Stampede Indian Encampment East end of park
8:30 a.m. Western church service, Stampede Outreach Triangle Park
9 a.m. Omak Western and Native Art Show opens Omak Elks Lodge
10 a.m. Stampede Museum Association museum opens 410 E. Second Ave.
10 a.m. Omak Stampede grand parade Downtown
11 a.m. Davis Shows carnival West end of park
1 p.m. Omak Stampede Omak Stampede arena
After rodeo World-Famous Suicide Race Suicide Hill, arena
After race Suicide Race winner named Paddock area
2 p.m. Omak Western and Native Art Show closes Omak Elks Lodge
6 p.m. Stampede Museum Association museum closes 410 E. Second Ave.
