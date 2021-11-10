OMAK – The Omak Stampede annual banquet and queen coronation will be Nov. 13 at the Omak Elks Club, 110 S. Ash St.
A fee will be charged for dinner; Stampede membership is included.
Happy hour starts at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. and the program after that.
Evelyn Picking, a senior at Omak High School, will be crowned.
Picking succeeds Shelby White, who was queen for 2020 and 2021. She served two years because the 2020 event was canceled because of COVID-19.
Picking, 18, is the daughter of Lisa Ammanathu and Rodney Picking. In school, she is involved in FFA and other community events.
After high school, she said she hopes to continue her education and become a doctor of chiropractic medicine for both animals and humans. She enjoys training horses, ranching, doing beadwork and spending time with family, including brothers Conner Picking, Wyatt Utt-Picking and Jacob Ammanathu.
She is part of a fourth generation Omak Stampede rodeo family. She is the great-granddaughter of Leo Moomaw, one Stampede’s founders, and a rodeo stock contractor for the next 50 years.
“Evelyn is honored to share the Omak Stampede and the Western way of life with others during her travels,” said royalty director Erin White. “She will carry the title of Miss Omak Stampede with pride and share a little bit of history with everyone she meets.”
