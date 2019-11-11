OMAK - The Omak Stampede will have its annual banquet and queen coronation Nov. 16.
Happy hour is from 5-6 p.m., with dinner following at the Omak Elks Club, 110 S. Ash St. Admission will be charged.
Shelby White, Twisp, will be crowned as Miss Omak Stampede. She succeeds Vanessa Pershing as queen.
Besides the queen coronation, the event will include the organization’s annual business meeting with a year-end report, financial report and election of board members.
White, a senior at Liberty Bell High School, served as Okanogan County Fair queen in 2018 and as Winthrop ‘49er Days royalty this year.
She is the daughter of Tom and Erin White and has two brothers, Tanner and Cody. She is a Running Start student at Wenatchee Valley College at Omak.
White is a member of Liberty Bell’s cheer, girls’ wrestling and varsity softball teams, and a 12-year member of 4-H. She works as a lifeguard at Wagner Pool and as a waitress at a local restaurant.
She also enjoys spending time outdoors riding horses, camping, swimming, skiing and spending time with family.
