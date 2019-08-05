OMAK - Stampede is next weekend and suddenly all the family and friends you invited to drop in sometime during rodeo weekend have decided to show up.
Short of sending them to fast food row or the rodeo grounds to fend for themselves, how will you feed that many mouths and still have grocery money left when they all go home?
Cooking for a Crowd to the rescue.
Years ago, The Chronicle hosted an annual Recipe Roundup contest. We lined up businesses as category and grand prize sponsors, and invited readers to send in their best recipes in a variety of categories.
The first year, 1983, we offered more than a dozen categories ranging from Bountiful Beef to Super Salads. Recipes were whittled down, then the cooks who submitted the top three in each category were invited to bring their completed dishes to a central location for a taste-off.
A microwave oven went to the grand prize winner.
Cooking for a Crowd was one of the categories, and people were invited to submit recipes suitable for Stampede weekend, family reunions, potlucks and other gatherings.
From that first year, here are a few submissions that would be good for rodeo weekend. Any leftovers would be good, too, during the following week. Most would freeze well.
Barbecue Baked Beans
Kathey Ames, Malott
2 pounds small, dried white beans
12 cups water
2 teaspoons salt
1 cup molasses
4 teaspoons dry mustard
½ cup brown sugar
2 medium onions, chopped
½ pound salt pork (bacon rind), cut into 4-6 pieces
2 green peppers, chopped
6 stalks celery, chopped
1 cup smoky barbecue sauce
1 teaspoon ginger
2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 bay leaves
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon allspice
½ teaspoon nutmeg
6 drops Tabasco sauce
Pour beans into large slow-cooker pot; add water. Soak overnight or at least six hours. Cover pot and cook on high for two to three hours, until beans are tender. Drain, saving liquid.
Mix 4 cups of the liquid with remaining ingredients. In slow-cooker, combine drained beans with cooking liquid mixture. Cover and cook on low for 10-12 hours. Keep hot in slow cooker on “warm” setting. Serves 16.
Carry-along Casserole
Chris Spence, Okanogan
6 pounds ground beef
3 packages (8 ounces each) wide noodles
6 Tablespoons butter
6 cups tomato sauce
6 Tablespoons flour
6 cups cottage cheese
3 cups sour cream
3 teaspoons salt, divided
1 ½ cups chopped green onions
6 Tablespoons chopped green pepper
Cook noodles and drain. Melt butter, add meat; crumble and brown. Drain excess fat. Add tomato sauce, flour and one teaspoon salt. Simmer 10 minutes. Mix together cottage cheese, sour cream, one teaspoon salt, onions and green peppers.
Place half the noodles in a large baking dish. Spread on cottage cheese mixture. Top with remaining noodles, then cover with ground beef mixture. Bake until hot.
Cook’s note: We often serve this at branding time.
Pizza Burgers
Vickie Nesary, Omak
½ pound mozzarella cheese
½ stick butter or margarine
1 Tablespoon onion, grated
1 can Spam
1 6-ounce can tomato paste
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon basil
1 package hamburger buns (8 buns)
Grate or grind together the cheese, butter or margarine, onion and Spam. Add tomato paste, garlic, pepper, oregano and basil. Mix thoroughly.
Split buns and spread mixture on buns, open-faced. Place on a sheet pan and bake for 10 minutes at 325 degrees, then broil until browned.
Cook’s note: Can be made ahead and frozen very nicely. I don’t know this recipe originated, but it has been in our family for years. We’ve used it often, served with a tossed green salad.
Sausage Brunch
Tammy Watkins, Omak
4 ½ pounds little pig sausages
3 cups cheese, shredded
24 slices bread
21 eggs
1 ½ teaspoons dry mustard
3 teaspoons salt
6 cups milk
Brown sausages. Break half of bread into pieces and distribute among three 9x13 pans. Layer half of cheese and half of the sausages into the pans. Repeat, using the rest of the bread, cheese and sausage.
Beat eggs slightly, add mustard, salt and milk and mix. Divide and pour over bread and sausage mixture in each pan. Refrigerate overnight and, in the morning, bake for 30-35 minutes or until firm.
