OMAK – Shelby White, Twisp, will be crowned as Miss Omak Stampede during the organizations annual banquet Nov. 16.
The event will be at the Omak Elks Lodge, 110 S. Ash St. The starting time and menu have not been set yet, said office manager Sarah Grooms.
Admission, which includes membership in Omak Stampede Inc., will be charged.
Besides the queen coronation, the event will include the organization’s annual business meeting with a year-end report, financial report and election of board members.
White, a senior at Liberty Bell High School, was the only candidate to succeed Vanessa Pershing as queen, but is more than qualified, according to Stampede officials.
She served as Okanogan County Fair queen in 2018 and as Winthrop ‘49er Days royalty this year.
“With the help and support of my amazing family, I have been participating in rodeos from a young age,” she said in her application/introduction. “I am beyond blessed to be representing Omak and one of my very favorite rodeos as the 2020 Miss Omak Stampede. I can’t wait to see y’all at the Stampede.”
White is the daughter of Tom and Erin White and has two brothers, Tanner and Cody. She is a Running Start student at Wenatchee Valley College at Omak.
She is a member of Liberty Bell’s cheer, girls’ wrestling and varsity softball teams, and a 12-year member of 4-H. She works as a lifeguard at Wagner Pool and as a waitress at a local restaurant.
She also enjoys spending time outdoors riding horses, camping, swimming, skiing and spending time with family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.