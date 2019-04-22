OMAK - Stand Against Racism will be April 24 in the native garden at Wenatchee Valley College at Omak.
The free event is a collaboration of YWCA and the college. It is open to the public.
Activities begin at 9:50 a.m. with opening remarks by student body president Adrian Carillo, WVC Vice President of Student Services Chio Flores, YWCA Executive Director Jenny Pratt and Omak Mayor Cindy Gagne.
A native honor song will follow.
The theme is “Immigration: No hate. No fear. Immigrant justice is racial justice.”
At 10 a.m., Enrique Morones, founder of Border Angels, will give the keynote presentation, “Preventing Death at the Border.” Kestrel Smith, WVC faculty member, will talk about “Why American Indian Indigenous Studies Matter” at 11 a.m.
Lunch in the courtyard is planned at noon, along with a performance of “Let Your Light Shine” by comedian Ernie G.
A moment of silence is planned at 1 p.m. to remember those who have died at the international border. Belinda Raub-Brown, student body director of legislative activity, will lead.
At 1:10 p.m., Grant Reichert of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project will present “Know Your Rights.” Closing remarks will be at 1:30 p.m. by Pratt and Livia Millard, WVCO multicultural affairs coordinator.
The event is supported by YWCA, WVC student senates of both Wenatchee and Omak campuses, WVC Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Omak campus Multicultural Affairs, Omak Red Road Association, WVC college assistance migrant program, WVC Chicano/a studies, 12 Tribes Resort Casino, Liliana’s Beauty Salon, Molina HealthCare, Amerigroup, Gesa Credit Union, City of Wenatchee, United Way of Chelan and Douglas Counties, Northwest Immigrant Rights Project and Planned Parenthood.
A similar event will begin at 8:50 a.m. April 24 on the Wenatchee campus.
