OKANOGAN – The Washington State Grange will have its annual convention June 26-29 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail.
The convention opens at 8 a.m. today with registration. Other activities include contest entry check-in, workshops, delegate orientation, workshops, committee chairmen’s meeting, committee meetings, workshops, sixth degree opening and memorial.
Thursday activities include a family living breakfast, session, youth tour, group photo and banquet.
Friday brings another session, junior program and awards, talent practice and a talent show. It’s also red tennis shoe day.
Sunday activities include youth awards, committee reports, elections quilts of valor presentation, announcement of Granger of the year, session, photos and officer installation.
More information is at www.wa-grange.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.