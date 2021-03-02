SPOKANE – Reports of sick or dead birds at backyard feeders across Washington and other Northwest states prompted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to recommend people leave their wild bird feeders down another month, or take extra steps to maintain them.
“You can help to stop the spread of salmonellosis by discontinuing backyard bird feeding until at least April 1, to encourage birds to disperse and forage naturally,” said veterinarian Dr. Kristin Mansfield.
The department first asked residents to remove or clean feeders in February in response to a die-off of finches, such as pine siskins, and other songbirds.
Salmonellosis, a common and usually fatal bird disease caused by the salmonella bacteria, is to blame. When birds flock in large numbers at feeders, they can transmit the disease through droppings and saliva.
The first signs that a bird may have salmonellosis is often a seemingly tame bird on or near a feeder. Birds infected with salmonella become very lethargic, fluff out their feathers and are easy to approach.
At that point there is very little people can do to treat them. The best course it to leave these birds alone and report them, and dead birds, to the department.
Discontinuing feeding of wild birds will not leave them without food supplies during the winter and spring months.
“Birds use natural food sources year-round, even while also using backyard bird feeders, so they should be fine without the feeders for another month,” Mansfield said.
People who do not remove bird feeders are asked to clean them daily by rinsing well with warm, soapy water, then dunking them in a solution of nine parts water and one part bleach. Finish by rinsing and drying before refilling.
The number of feeders should not exceed the number that can be cleaned daily. Feeders that accommodate fewer birds, such as tubes rather than platforms, and spreading out feeder locations also are recommended.
The ground below bird feeders should be kept clean by raking or shoveling up feces and seed casings, and bird baths should be turned over or covered so birds cannot access them.
It is possible, although uncommon, for salmonella bacteria to transfer from birds to humans through direct contact with infected birds, droppings or through domestic cats that catch sick birds. When handling birds, bird feeders or bird baths, it is best to wear gloves and wash hands thoroughly afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.