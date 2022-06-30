Consumer fireworks are allowed in Washington during certain times leading up to and following the Fourth of July, except in areas with locally impose restrictions.
State rules allow consumer, or common, fireworks to be discharged from noon to 11 p.m. June 28, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 29 to July 3, 9 a.m. to midnight July 4, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5.
Common fireworks may be purchased at state-licensed stands throughout the state.
According to the state Fire Marshal’s Office, three fireworks stand licenses have been issued in Okanogan County, with none issued in Ferry County.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office reminds people that Internet fireworks sales may occur under certain conditions:
-The fireworks may be delivered only to the consumer at a licensed and permitted fireworks stand during legally authorized time periods.
-Fireworks must be legally allowed to be purchased in Washington. Sale, possession and discharge are allowed in the jurisdiction where the sale occurs.
-Advertisements for the sale of fireworks must contain the license number and its expiration date.
-Purchase or receipt of fireworks must be through a Washington-licensed fireworks retailer or wholesaler.
The fire marshal said fireworks cannot be purchased legally over the Internet and shipped to a private residence or picked up anywhere other than a licensed and permitted fireworks stand.
For local jurisdictions:
Brewster
Discharge of fireworks is allowed noon June 28 to noon July 5, according to city code.
Bridgeport
Discharge of fireworks is allowed between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on July 3 and July 4, according to city code.
Colville Indian Reservation
As of June 24, the Colville Business Council had not decided on fireworks rules.
Conconully
Fireworks are prohibited.
Coulee Dam
Fireworks are prohibited.
Douglas County
Discharge of fireworks is prohibited on any publicly owned property unless authorized by written permit, according to county code.
Electric City
The town follows Grant County guidelines for fireworks.
Fireworks are legal for sale, purchase, use and discharge between noon June 28 and 11 p.m. July 5, except for the hours between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. The only exception is on July 4, when the ending time is pushed to midnight.
Fireworks are not permitted in Marine View, Marine View Heights, Crescent Bar, Desert Aire (except Desert Aire Park), the Gorge and the Gorge campground.
Elmer City
Fireworks are prohibited. The town follows tribal code and guidelines for fireworks and permitted areas for discharge.
Nespelem
Fireworks are prohibited. The town follows tribal code and guidelines for fireworks and permitted areas for discharge.
Okanogan
Fireworks may be discharged or ignited from noon July 28 to noon July 6.
They may not be set off on any public street, sidewalk, park or publicly owned property; within 250 feet of a hospital, nursing home, retirement center, library or place of worship when people are there; within 250 feet of any area designated as a hazardous fire area by the fire chief or within 250 feet of a stand or field of dry grass or other dry plant material; within 1,000 feet of any gas station, tank or premises where flammable liquids or gases are used or stored for dispensing when the volume stored exceeds 500 gallons; within 250 feet of any hotel, motel or bed and breakfast lodging or boarding facility.
Okanogan County
Fireworks are illegal in unincorporated areas of the county.
Omak
Fireworks use within the portion of the city off the Colville Indian Reservation is restricted to common fireworks only, said Fire Chief Kevin Bowling.
Oroville
Fireworks are allowed.
Pateros
Discharge of fireworks can be done only within the boundaries of the city’s Memorial Park over Lake Pateros, according to city code.
Tonasket
Fireworks are prohibited within city limits with the exception for Chief Tonasket Park. Safe and Sane consumer fireworks can be discharged in the park until 11 p.m. on July 4.
Twisp
Fireworks are prohibited, according to town code.
Winthrop
Fireworks are prohibited, according to town code.
National forests
Fireworks, exploding targets and other pyrotechnic devices are prohibited.
Washington state
Fireworks, exploding targets and pyrotechnic devices are prohibited on state Department of Natural Resources lands.
Similarly, fireworks are illegal on state lands, including beaches in front of state parks. They’re also banned in forests and wildlife reserves.
