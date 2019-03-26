OROVILLE – Law enforcement officers, school staff, members of the medical field, social and health services, high school students and other community members came together for a conference on the opioid crisis March 15.
The first-ever North Central Washington Opioid Response Conference: Pathways to Prevention, held at 10 different sites, featured a regional webinar broadcast to all locations before each site took part in local activities to mobilize opioid prevention in their own communities.
North Central Accountable Community of Health (NCCH), presented the conference, which attracted over 380 participants. Conference Chair Christal Eshelman called the large turn-out “a testament to how this epidemic affects so many lives.”
According to a January, 2019 article by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, over 130 people in the United States die per day after overdosing on opioids. In Washington state, an average of two people per day die due to opiate related overdoses according to state health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy.
Opioids include opiates, made from alkaloid compounds naturally occurring in the opium poppy such as morphine and codeine; and synthetic opioids including semi-synthetics like oxycodone and hydrocodone and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, tramadol and methadone. Methadone is often used to treat addictions to morphine and heroin, a derivative of morphine.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Charissa Fotinos with the Washington State Health Care Authority, one of the keynote speakers at the conference, said deaths due to drug overdoses including not just opiates, but methamphetamine, started to decline from 2000 to 2017.
“But there is now an increase in overdoses driven by fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine,” said Fotinos.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid approved by the FDA for use as a painkiller and anesthetic. Fentanyl works by binding to opioid receptors in the brain and doing it faster, and in smaller doses, than morphine or heroin.
According to Linda Richter, PhD, director of policy research and analysis for the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse, deadly synthetic opioids like fentanyl “are now the main drivers of drug overdose deaths in the United States.”
The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) reports 59.8 percent of opioid-related deaths involved fentanyl in 2017, compared to 14.3 percent in 2010.
Fontinas called deaths that were drug or alcohol induced or due to suicide “deaths of despair.”
“We have to think about the whole person and the behavioral health conditions,” said Fontina.
In an article on opioid use disorder (OUD) by Eric Strain, MD, Strain reports a study of persons undergoing a three-day inpatient medically supervised withdrawal from opioids found only 17 percent of patients reported being abstinent from opioids at a 30-day follow-up after discharge. However, persons who stabilize on an opioid agonist medication such as methadone or buprenorphine, rates of relapse are significantly reduced.
“People should be on buprenorphine at least six months. We need to keep people on it longer to support them,” said Fotinos.
Representatives from Timothy House attending the conference in Oroville said clients are able to stay in the program for up to a year. A faith-based program, Timothy House (along with Ruth House for females) provides treatment support beyond addiction withdrawal including rebuilding their lives and learning positive lifestyles.
According to Fotinos, only 10 percent of people with an opioid disorder are getting treatment.
Prescribing trends statewide have been dropping, though, following an executive order Governor Jay Inslee made in 2016 that helped put a focus on opioids. Prescribing trends statewide were 98.2 per thousand in 2012, and those dropped to 75.5 in the first quarter of 2018.
“The good news is, people are being more mindful of prescribing,” said Fotinos.
Keynote speaker Caleb Banta-Green, Professor and Interim Director, University of Washington's Alcohol and Drug Abuse Institute discussed prevention-related efforts being made around the state.
“Your efforts are going to be a major part of us getting success,” Banta-Green told conference participants. He spoke of the importance of early primary prevention, and the need for families to have household conversations about medications of any kind.
“Health beliefs inform medical beliefs,” said Banta-Green. “The peak age is 14-15 years old when people start using to get high. But establishing beliefs begins at 10 years old or younger.”
Banta-Green said education on medications and proper medication disposal were both important, as children as young as four years old can start opening child-proof caps.
Banta-Green said all opioids have serious side effects including addiction and overdose.
“Opioids are not distinct from heroin except in name. Medications like Vicodin, Percocet and Oxycontin can be deadly,” said Banta-Green. “Opioids are chemical cousins of heroin and are highly addictive. People can build up a tolerance to opioids over time, and need to take more and more. The higher the dose, the more dangerous they are.”
Banta-Green said drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S. and Washington state, and opioid addiction is driving the epidemic.
According to Strain, prescription opioids are most commonly obtained from a relative or friend rather than directly from a clinician.
“In Washington state, 57 percent of people using heroin were dependent on prescription opioids before they began using heroin,” said Banta-Green.
He said 700 people came into treatment for the first time with a heroin use disorder, followed by a massive increase to 2300 folks per year.
“And it went from young adults (ages 18-29 years old) being the minority, to being the majority,” said Banta-Green.
Banta-Green said straight detox for opioid use disorder was not a good approach. A medication assisted treatment locator called MAT is available online. For individuals seeking treatment who don't have insurance or whose insurance doesn't cover drug and alcohol rehab, the Washington State Recovery help line at 866-789-1511 “was a good number to know.”
Eshelman said the format of the conference was designed to bring people together and find solutions in rural areas for rural areas.
“Our opioid response needs to take place at all levels --- state, county and local communities,” said Eshelman. “Each site developed an action plan or project that they wanted to do and a project team that would make it happen. The plans are all very different and unique to the needs of that community.”
In Oroville, Marlene Barker of Oroville CARES is heading a committee to look into getting a $10,000 grant to assist with local opioid response, prevention and education.
Fotinos said Congress put out opioid response grants at the end of last year, with up to $21,260,403 available per year for two years for a total of $45,520,806.
“Some examples of the community action plans are providing education in schools, developing student leadership capacity and creating MOUs (Memorandums of Understanding) to share resources fro treatment and prevention across counties for border communities,” said Eshelman. “Since we partnered with schools, many sites engaged students in the conversations.”
Oroville High School seniors Gilberto Delgado and Andres Lopez attended the conference, sharing their plans to present to fellow OHS and Oroville Junior High students the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse, along with the dangers of vaping.
Jerod O'Connor, Public Health and Outreach Specialist with the Washington Poison Center joined Delgado and Lopez in their presentations.
“All this is very important,” said O'Connor, “but what's killing everyone is the opioids.”
Following the conference, a instructional session on the use of Narcan in opioid overdoses was held, with attendees receiving Narcan kits to keep in schools, police stations and other public facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.