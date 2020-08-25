OKANOGAN – The state has given museums in Phase 2 and Phase 3 counties the go-ahead to reopen, but the action comes too late in the season for Okanogan County museums.
COVID-19 safety protocols will apply for museums that do open, said Gov. Jay Inslee.
While the museum community statewide praised the decision, it comes “way too late for the Okanogan (Historical) Museum, which always closes on Labor Day,” said Okanogan County Historical Society Coordinator Marilynn Moses.
The Shafer Museum, Winthrop, has been open to people walking around the grounds, but no docents are present. Old Molson also is open for walk-in visitors.
Molson Schoolhouse Museum remains closed.
