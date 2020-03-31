OMAK – Folks in Okanogan County will have to wait a while to get their annual fix of Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils and other varieties of Girl Scout cookies.
Stay-at-home orders from Gov. Jay Inslee have brought the fundraiser to an abrupt halt.
Girls have been contacting customers who pre ordered cookies to let them know of the delay, said Stephanie Bedard, service unit chairwoman.
The group still plans to do cookie sales, including booth sales, at some point in the future.
“Girls depend on our cookie sales to pay for camp, troop activities, college scholarships and more, so we hope to see everyone in spades once this is over so they can get their cookie fix,” she said. “So far the response has been wonderful and cookie customers have been very understanding.”
Many of the other 110 nationwide councils have finished their sales, but Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and North Idaho were still doing presales when the “stay at home, stay healthy” order came out.
In-person sales had been scheduled to start March 27.
Cookie sales bring in 70 percent of annual revenues, said council CEO Brian Newberry.
The delay means some 600,000 boxes of cookies are sitting in warehouses in Spokane and the Tri-Cities, waiting for the go-ahead to sell.
Girls can sell online, but won’t be able to deliver to pre-order customers for at least a couple of weeks, say council officials.
