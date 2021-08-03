REPUBLIC - Ferry County, nestled in the rugged Kettle Range just south of the Canadian border, provides scenic drives, wildlife, history and outdoor activities.
The fun includes fishing, hiking, boating and, in winter, snowmobiling and cross country skiing.
Ferry County is home to numerous birds including Lewis’ woodpeckers, eagles and great gray owls. Several rare migrant eastern songbirds flourish in the area, including the bobolink, veery, American redstart and red-eyed vireo.
Nesting loons provide another bird attraction on Swan and Ferry lakes, located a few miles southwest of Republic.
Just south of town, off Highway 21, is the Eagle Track raceway. Oval dirt track racing is offered some weekends during the summer – the next scheduled races are Aug. 7 for Wild West farm and Garden Kids Day.
Republic – the county seat and Ferry County’s only incorporated town - offers shopping, parks and the Stonerose Interpretive Center and Eocene Fossil Site, with 48 million-year-old fossils.
From Republic, travel east on state Highway 20 across Sherman Pass, the highest year-round, maintained mountain crossing in Washington at 5,575 feet.
On the ascent, stop at the White Mountain Interpretive Site (milepost 316), which captures details of the White Mountain Fire of 1988. The site offers a restroom.
Descending from the summit, visit the Log Flume Interpretive Trail, a half-mile flat walk among the ruins of a 1920s logging operation at Canyon Creek Campground. The trail is accessible.
It’s a good idea to check with the Colville National Forest to make sure forest sites are open.
Once over the pass and before turning north on Highway 395, cross the Columbia River and visit the Kettle Falls Historical Center. It uses dioramas to offer insights about the daily lives of the People of the Falls who once lived in the area.
St. Paul’s Mission is located just a mile beyond the center, at what was once Fort Colville of the Hudson’s Bay Company.
Returning to the loop, it’s 29 miles north to Laurier, at the Canadian border. Follow Highway 395 north along the Kettle River, where tubing is a popular pleasure in the summer.
While a lot of river frontage is private property, the bridges at Boyds and Barstow offer public access. For more tubing options continue northward to the beach four miles south of Orient.
Rock Cut Campground, four miles north of Orient, offers inner tubing access. There’s also public access in Laurier.
Once refreshed, return to the loop at the Boulder Pass/Deer Creek cut-off (Highway 61/602) and drive west over 4,600-foot Boulder Pass to Curlew. Much of the pass area burned in 2014, so there’s plenty of opportunity to see how the forest is regenerating itself.
The unincorporated town of Curlew includes limited shopping, a post office, food and other amenities. The Ansorge Hotel Museum, furnished just as it was in the early 1900s, is now a museum. It’s a good idea to call ahead to make sure it’s open or whether an appointment can be made.
Carmaker Henry Ford stayed there July 31, 1917.
Just across the historic old bridge and up the hill, the outdoor Stotts stage features a pair of large, carved curlew birds. It’s the site of music performances and other gatherings.
Heading south toward Republic on Highway 21 and then west on Kettle River Road for nine miles the visitor can view an artistic rendering of the life of Ranald MacDonald at a state pull-out along the road. MacDonald was one of the first westerners to live in Japan.
Cross the river to visit his gravesite beyond the bridge.
Return to state Highway 21 and stop by the Husky Antique Car and Truck Museum, three miles south of Curlew. Again, call ahead to arrange a visit.
Continue south for a break at Curlew Lake State Park.
Ferry County Rail Trail parallels Highway 21 north of Republic for 25 miles to Danville, and links to the Golden Tiger Pathway in Republic. Both offer hiking, bicycling and cross country skiing.
Back in Republic, stops include the Morris Merry-go-Round Pavilion at the Ferry County Fairgrounds and Stonerose. Schedules vary, so it’s wise to call ahead.
While driving through Republic, watch for the deer that their home in town throughout the year.
