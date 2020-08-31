MAZAMA – A trip over the North Cascades Highway can be a day-long adventure or one that takes many days as the traveler explores hidden lakes, majestic mountains and rushing streams.
“America’s Alps” have been accessible to the casual visitor since 1972, when Highway 20 – the North Cascades Scenic Highway – opened to traffic. Before that, the area was available only to hikers, horseback riders and adventurous paddlers.
The route connects the Methow and Skagit valleys, and travels through the North Cascades National Park Complex and plenty of national forest land.
The first proposed and the last route built through the Cascades, the road is the highest and northernmost of Washington's Cascade crossings. It crosses Washington Pass at 5,477 feet and Rainy Pass at 4,860 feet.
Alexander Ross was one of the region’s earliest explorers in 1814. Miners prospected for gold, lead, zinc and platinum from 1880 to 1910, but transportation costs cut heavily into profits and most mining efforts were abandoned by 1910.
Heading west from Mazama, the traveler arounds bend at Early Winters and begins the uphill climb. Be sure to gas up before heading out – Mazama is the last place to buy gas for 78 miles, until Marblemount.
And if you have satellite radio, you may as well turn it off once you cross Varden Creek. Reception will be spotty or non-existent most of the journey until you hit Concrete.
Climb into the forest
The road climbs through heavy forest, crossing several creeks, and passing Early Winters, Klipchuck and Lone Fir campgrounds. The latter offers an accessible trail that runs along Early Winters Creek, which also parallels the highway from its confluence with the Methow River just outside Mazama nearly to Spiral Gulch just below Liberty Bell Mountain.
A Northwest Forest Pass – good for a year - is required to park at many sites along the highway, so it’s a good idea to invest in one before leaving since not every site offers a pay station for a one-day pass. Overnighters can expect to pay a separate camping fee.
Enticing, craggy mountains – snow-capped most of the year – come into view as the highway continues to climb. In fall, many of the trees that hug the highway show gold, orange and red leaves.
At Cutthroat Creek, a Forest Service road offers a short side trip to the Cutthroat Trailhead and a relatively easy hike to Cutthroat Lake. The trailhead offers vault toilets.
After Cutthroat Creek, the highway’s grade steepens and magnificent mountains abound.
The views are jaw-dropping, and when traveling the highway for the first time it’s wise to take advantage a pullout or two to take in the scenery without worrying about staying on the road. There aren’t any guardrails along this stretch and, while the road is plenty wide and fairly straight, it’s wise to pay attention to driving.
Besides the mountains – Vasiliki Ridge, the Wine Spires, Silver Star Mountain, Snagtooth Ridge and Kangaroo Ridge among them – Willow Creek Falls tumbles down the mountainside just below Snagtooth.
The area is especially awesome when covered with snow, so if you get the opportunity to travel the highway on a clear day just after opening in the spring or late in fall before the winter closure, the reward is an ethereal world of white.
Spiral Gulch, at the base of Kangaroo Basin (there’s a trailhead there, too), signals the final climb along the base of Liberty Bell Mountain to Washington Pass.
Liberty Bell, with its iconic bell shape, is a favorite of mountain climbers and also poses endlessly for photos.
Check out the overlook
Just after Washington Pass – where the traveler crosses from Okanogan County to Chelan – is the turnoff for the Washington Pass Overlook. It’s worth the time to stop, decompress from the uphill drive and take the short, accessible trail to the overlook. (There are restrooms, too.)
Views of Liberty Bell Mountain, Kangaroo Basin, mountains of the Early Winters drainage and the highway are the reward.
Heading west again, the highway parallels Slate and Bridge creeks, and passes under more soaring peaks. Several trailheads branch off the road and the number of cars parked along the highway attests to the popularity of some of them.
Along and near the highway are more than 360 miles of maintained trails available for hiking in North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreational Area and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area. Among them is Bridge Creek Trailhead – with restrooms and a parking area – between Washington and Rainy passes.
Rainy Pass Trailhead is an especially busy place, but if you want a nice, easy hike through cool forest, it’s a great place to stop. There’s lots of parking off the highway, but on some recent weekends there have been so many cars that the parking area, access road and highway shoulder have all filled up.
The area offers picnicking, bathrooms and a choice of hiking along a paved, accessible trail to Rainy Lake or climbing into the mountains and over Maple Pass. The Pacific Crest Trail also cuts through the area and across the highway is the Cutthroat Pass Trailhead.
Rainy Lake, a glacial tarn, is picturesque, with a thin, plunging waterfall at the far end. There’s an observation area at lakeside.
The Maple Pass Loop Trail offers a steady climb to Lake Ann, another jewel of a lake in a glacial cirque, then circles back to the parking area along a crest high above Rainy Lake.
The descent begins
The highway gets relatively straight after Rainy Pass, with several creeks crossing under it to join with Granite Creek, which parallels the highway. Once the road crosses Granite Creek, it begins a steep, winding descent to the Skagit Valley.
Waterfalls are the bit thing along this stretch. Some have pullouts at or near them, while others plunge down next to the road.
It’s best to heed the posted corner speed limits along this stretch, since many of the corners are sharp. Rocks occasionally fall from the hillside, some sections of road are lumpy and a few corners are poorly banked.
At Canyon Creek Trailhead, Granite Creek joins with Canyon Creek to form Ruby Creek, which eventually backs up behind Ross Dam to form the Ruby Arm of Ross Lake. Several overlooks offer views of the lake – the backed-up Skagit River and associated creeks - and numerous trails can take the hiker to its shores.
Ross Dam, built from 1937-1949 to supply electricity for Seattle City Light, backs up the Skagit River into Canada. It’s named for James D. Ross, superintendent of Seattle City Light’s Skagit River Hydroelectric Project, and not early explorer Alexander Ross.
Both Ross Lake Trailhead and Diablo Lake Overlook offer – you guessed it – restrooms. Diablo overlook also has a picnic area and interpretive signs.
A bit farther on is Diablo Dam, also on the Skagit, and the company town of Diablo.
The area is popular with kayakers and canoeists, and offers several boat-in campgrounds, North Cascades Environmental Center and the Ross Lake ferry.
Heart of the park
This is the heart of the North Cascades National Park Complex, which consists of the park itself, Ross Lake National Recreation Area and Lake Chelan National Recreation area.
North Cascades National Park, established in 1968, lies on either side of the highway, with the Ross Lake area sandwiched in between. The park consists of more than 684,000 acres and contains more than half (318) of the glaciers in the contiguous United States. Its eastern edge borders Okanogan County.
More than 1,500 species of plants have been identified in the park.
Once you leave the Diablo area, the road skirts Gorge Lake – the Skagit backed up by Gorge Dam – and then the scenic, free-flowing portion of the river. The canyon is narrow and the road winds around sharp corners. Rocks sometimes fall onto the road from the hillside above.
One such corner is a 90-degree turn just before Gorge Creek, with a grate bridge over the creek. There are pullouts before and after the corner, so visitors can stop and get a good look at Gorge Creek Falls or hike the overlook trail for a view of the dam.
At the lower end of the gorge is Newhalem, another Seattle City Light town. It offers a few amenities – a small grocery, park/picnic area, a heliport and an electric charging station. A locomotive from the city light railway that once ran up the valley sits front and center.
It’s a good place to get out and stretch. Short hikes will take the visitor to Ladder Creek Falls or a suspension bridge hike across the river to Trail of the Cedars.
A bit downstream from Newhalem is a turnoff to Newhalem Campground and the North Cascades Visitor Center. When it’s open – COVID-19 has closed it down for this summer - it offers a relief map of the park and surrounding area, and an exhibit room with multimedia presentations on the park’s national and cultural history, along with a comfort station, accessible interpretive trails, and books, maps, videos and other items for purchase.
Several other campgrounds and a picnic area are nearby.
In Marblemount, a park wilderness information center offers permits and information from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot, while park headquarters in Sedro Woolley is closed this summer. Marblemount also offers a couple restaurants, gas and groceries.
Watch for elk
Between Marblemount and Rockport are several RV parks, a winery and fruit stands, plus a riverside picnic area at Sutter Creek. The area is dotted with farmland. Watch for elk in fields and, most importantly, on the road.
This stretch of the Skagit offers fishing, along with floating and kayaking.
Tiny Rockport boasts a couple restaurant/bars, a playground, trail, Howard Miller Steelhead Park and a kayak launch area. A bald eagle natural area lies across the river off Martin Road.
Next up is Concrete, where the traveler will find a small-town business core, weekend farmers market, burgers, pizza, coffee, gas and views of cement silos at either end of town. Its name came in 1908 when Baker and Cement City – on either side of the Baker River, and each with its own cement plant – merged.
Concrete is a good jumping-off point to Lake Shannon and Baker Lake, which offer fishing and paddle craft opportunities, plus trail access and campgrounds.
From Concrete, the highway travels west through more farmland – with more elk grazing in fields – past another winery and a brewery to Sedro Woolley. Just outside Concrete is a pullout and parking area beside a field where the animals especially like to congregate.
Two state parks – Rockport and Rasar – can be found on either side of Concrete.
The Cascade Trail, a rail trail, runs 22.5 miles between Sedro Woolley and Concrete through wooded areas, past homes and along the river. The surface is crushed rock, and there’s parking for vehicles and horse trailers at Fruitdale Road, Highway 20 and Challenger Crossing.
It’s open year around, with porta-potties at the trailheads and Boy Scout-provided benches along the way.
