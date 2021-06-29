LOUP LOUP – A relaxing afternoon trip through forested land awash with colorful wildflowers can be found on the South Summit Road from Loup Loup Pass to Brewster.
The route, along Forest Road 41 and Paradise Hill Road, also takes the traveler into the heart of the 2014 Carlton Complex fire burn area, although not all of the route burned. There are both stark, burnt skeletons of trees and lush greenery as the forest regenerates itself.
From the mid-valley area, head west on Highway 20 to the Loup Loup summit. Just west of the pass, take a left onto the South Summit Road/Forest Road 41.
The South Summit Sno-Park will be on the right just after the turn.
The road winds through scattered timber, eventually revealing – to the west – wide-open views of mountains beyond the Methow Valley.
North Gardner Mountain – the tallest mountain in Okanogan County at 8,956 feet – is one of the prominent peaks. It’s the 23rd-highest mountain in Washington, and is among those that generally retain at least some snow throughout the year.
One of the cool things about the South Summit route is that within a half-mile or so of the first view of the Methow mountains is a view to the east of the Okanogan Valley’s mountains. It’s a road truly on the divide between the two valleys.
The road continues through scattered timber. From late May through July there are plenty of wildflowers in bloom – balsamroot, wild rose, lupine, Indian paintbrush, fireweed and others. Although some are past their prime now, there still should be plenty to view.
The area also is home to wildlife, from wild turkeys to deer.
Be sure to take a camera.
Farther along, the road – which is paved for most of its length, though narrow – runs through acres and acres of trees destroyed in the Carlton Complex fire.
Some remain a danger, as evidenced by remains of fallen trees pulled off to the road’s side. Some trees stand tall but blackened, while others have broken off over the past seven years.
One spectacular vista is to the west, overlooking Finley Canyon and miles of burnt trees. More snow-capped mountains can be seen in the distance. Star Peak, the highest mountain in the Sawtooth Range at 8,690 feet, is among them.
Little vignettes also reveal themselves: A charming pond on a corner, wild roses surrounded by lupine and Indian paintbrush, a narrow canyon of craggy rocks dotted with more wildflowers.
As the road heads back town after a gentle climb, barbed-wire fences line the road and there’s evidence of logging, cattle ranching and other human activities.
There are few directional signs, but travelers wanting a longer adventure can turn right (west) onto Benson Creek Road and head to the Carlton area of the Methow Valley. Taking a side road toward the Okanogan Valley isn’t really advised, since some of them are private and it’s easy to get turned around in the maze of unmarked dirt roads along the route.
Eventually, keeping to Forest Road 41, Forest Road 1703 (southward Benson Creek) and Paradise Hill Road, the traveler will wind up in Brewster. Along the southern part of the route are a sign marking the original Gamble Mill site, a spectacular narrow and high-sided canyon and the turnoff to Rat Lake.
According to the state fishing rules, the lake is open year-round for trout and other game fish. Selective gear rules apply.
The road follows Swamp Creek into Brewster where, if it’s a hot day, there are plenty of spots to grab a cold drink, meal, pastries or some fruit. A quick return to the mid-valley area can be made via Highway 97 or Old Highway 97.
Depending on how much time is spent stopping for photos, viewing scenic vistas or stopping for refreshments, the round trip from the mid-valley area takes about three and a half hours.
