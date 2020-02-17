MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – A new book, “Images of America: Steamboat Rock,” will be released April 13 by Arcadia Publishing.
Author John M. Kemble, a Grand Coulee-area historian and explorer, researched in the field and with local museums, historians, state officials, news archives and artists, said Arcadia Publishing spokeswoman Sarah Haynes.
The book tells about the formation’s prehistory and history, the community that once sprawled out from its base and the state park that now bears its name.
According to information about the book, Steamboat Rock once was an island in the Columbia River’s diverted bed through the Grand Coulee. It spent centuries landlocked as a beacon and crossroad for travelers.
After construction of Grand Coulee Dam and associated water impoundments, the rock is nearly an island again.
The paperback book is part of Arcadia’s “Images of America” series.
