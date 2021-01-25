REPUBLIC – A remote learning studio is in the works at Stonerose Interpretive Center and Eocene Fossil Site.
The site offers people the opportunity to learn about fossils and to dig for them.
“The COVID pandemic presented challenges to overcome,” said Friends of Stonerose. “But there were also opportunities. We were able to open in our new building and people did come.”
A challenge that continues is that of school closures and virtual learning, said the friends group.
“On a normal year, Stonerose would take the fascinating world of fossils into classrooms during the winter months,” it said. “This year, however, we were presented with a dilemma. How can we get our message out about the lessons locked in Earth’s rocks? How do we instruct what fossils can tell us about the future, including climate change, while remaining fun and engaging to students?”
To meet the challenge, the group entered into the virtual world by planning a remote studio.
“Our new building has plenty of room to build a virtual classroom,” said Friends of Stonerose. “The classroom would be used to stream outreach programs to schools, making them available to a wider audience at a significant savings. In addition to providing outstanding teachers and experts through our outreach program, the studio provides flexibility for other remote learning opportunities.:
Travel distance and costs would no longer be an issue, and the group can follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and move its outreach program into the 21 century.
The group is raising money to build the studio and test the program. It has received a $1,250 grant toward the program from the Washington Institute of Museum and Library Science, and is trying to raise another $9,880.
Information is available at www.stonerosefossil.org or Friends of Stonerose Fossils, P.O. Box 987, Republic, WA 99166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.