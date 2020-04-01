OMAK – Folks with sewing skills who are stuck at home during the coronavirus stay home, stay healthy order can make masks for donation to local hospitals.
“We have had an outpouring of love and support of hand-sewn masks and N95s from the fires to all of the hospitals in the area,” said Mikaela Marion, spokeswoman for Mid-Valley Hospital.
Mid-Valley has received masks from more than 20 donors; more donations are sought.
North Valley Hospital in Tonasket and Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster also have received donations.
Anyone interested in helping to protect front-line medical staff may visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FMVS5Z8
Instructions for making the masks can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/How-to-make-a-Face-Mask?fbclid=IwAR1GUsw0GI4ZGbvwJoCV_rWZ1I6d0IwNgcCyK23Ro39dy5lHV0rfZcdHROw
“Please consider sewing these in small, medium and large sizes and delivering them to your local hospital,” said Marion.
Anyone with clean, unused and unopened construction or industrial N95 face masks or other protective equipment can donate them to local hospitals, she said.
“North Valley, Mid-Valley and Three Rivers would all greatly appreciate these items, as we will need them to keep our staff and our communities safe with the global shortage of supplies,” she said.
All staff members have been instructed to launder homemade masks before use.
