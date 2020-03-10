WENATCHEE – Several student artists from Okanogan County high schools won top awards at the 41st Annual Regional High School Art Show.
Works are on display at the Wenatchee Valley Museum through May 4. Regional awards were presented March 14 to the winners in eight different categories plus best of show.
Students from 15 north central Washington schools submitted works. All winners received certificates and medals.
Best of show winners will compete in the state contest coordinated by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Judges were KC St. John, Keni Sturgeon and Justin Beckman.
Local regional winners are:
3D – 1, Anahi Castillo, Okanogan High School, “The Seer.” 3, Rubi Capote, Tonasket High School, “Cherry Blossom Tea Pot.”
Digital arts – 1, Anahi Castillo, Okanogan, “It’s Just Me Now.”
Drawing – 3, Greta Laesch, Liberty Bell High School, “Washington Pass.”
Mixed media – 2, Tristan Berthelson, Okanogan, “Cryptic.” 3, Olivia Richards and Company, Okanogan, “Sunflower.”
Painting – 1, Savannah Bones, Tonasket, “Reality Dream.”
Printmaking – 1, Kharinna Torres, Okanogan, “Garden.” 2, Anastassia Ray, Okanogan, “Spider Web.” 3, Kaitlyn Ingram, Okanogan, “One in a Melon.”
Best of show – Anahi Castillo, Okanogan, “It’s Just Me Now;” Kharinna Torres, Okanogan, “Garden;” Tristan Berthelson, Okanogan, “Cryptic;” Rubi Capote, Tonasket, “Cherry Blossom Tea Pot;” Greta Laesch, Liberty Bell, “Washington Pass;” Anahi Castillo, Okanogan, “The Art of Knee Cap.”
In addition, several students were selected for tuition waivers at Central Washington University.
CWU $3,000 scholarship – Anahi Castillo, Okanogan, “The Seer.”
CWU $1,000 scholarships – Edwin Tixta, Okanogan, “Tear Us Apart;” Rubi Capote, Tonasket, “Cherry Blossom Tea Pot;” Greta Laesch, Liberty Bell, “Washington Pass.”
