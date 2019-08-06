OKANOGAN – Artwork by Okanogan High School students is on display in the front of the former House of Draperies building on South Second Avenue.
The building is being renovated as “House of ‘Apes” by Chris Johnson.
Okanogan art teacher Dan Brown said the display “really looks nice.”
Students and their works on display are:
-Anahi Castillo, “Botaneye,” acrylic.
-Lyndsi Streeter, “Cat and Mouse,” ceramic and acrylic.
-Jesse Rosas, “Soul,” collagraph.
-Renea Taylor, “The Warm Smell of Winter,” oil.
-Ryley Moore, “Life of Salmon,” oil.
-Ariana Perez, “Fern,” fused and slumped glass.
-Bailey Cline, “Sketches of a Man,” charcoal.
-Art I group assignment, “Portrait of Dali,” acrylic.
Brown said people who are interested in purchasing student artwork may contact him at dbrown@oksd.wednet.edu.
Other student artwork can be found at the high school campus, 244 S. Fifth Ave., the largest student art collection in the state; Virginia Grainger Elementary School, 1118 S. Fifth Ave; Okanogan School District office, 115 Rose St.; Okanogan City Hall, 120 N. Third Ave.; The Dawg House, 134 S. Second Ave.; Okanogan County Community Action, 424 S. Second Ave; Confluence Health, 916 Koala Ave., Omak; Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, 600 Washington St. S.E., Okanogan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.