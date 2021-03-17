WASHINGTON, D.C. – The annual Central Washington Congressional Art Competition for high school students is underway.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, said the winning entry will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol, and this year’s winner will receive two airline tickets to visit Washington, D.C., to attend a reception hosted by the Congressional Institute.
“Displaying the art of central Washington students in the halls of Congress is an honor I look forward to each year,” said Newhouse. “Previous entries have demonstrated that our students are remarkably talented.
“I encourage all high school artists to participate, and I hope that creative young people across our district will once again take this opportunity to showcase their work.”
The competition is open to all high school students in central Washington. All artwork must be submitted to one of Newhouse’s district offices by April 30.
In addition to being displayed in the U.S. Capitol, the winning artwork also will be featured on the Congressional Art Competition page.
Honorable mention winners will be invited to have their art work hang in one of Newhouse’s district offices.
Artwork, including frame, can be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, may be up to four inches in depth and not weigh more than 15 pounds. Paintings, drawings, two-dimensional collages, prints, mixed media, photography and computer-generated works are eligible.
More information is on Newhouse’s congressional website.
