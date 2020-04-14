OLYMPIA - Legacy Washington’s “Ahead of the Curve” student contest submission deadline has been extended to May 31.
Washington students sixth through 12th grade wishing to enter the contest must submit an entry form, along with either a written work, two-dimensional art or a podcast that showcases an individual they believe is ahead of the curve in their community.
The contest is in conjunction with Legacy Washington's “Ahead of the Curve” exhibit, which opened in September 2019 and celebrates trailblazing women in Washington state history.
Selected winners will receive a gift card and a special certificate during an awards ceremony in the Secretary of State's Office in Olympia. The ceremony date and details are to be determined. Winning pieces will be featured on the secretary’s website and social media accounts.
More information is at www.sos.wa.gov.
